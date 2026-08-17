Falcons Signing Big Former New York Giants Wide Receiver per Report

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons made a pair of moves earlier on Monday when they waived former New England Patriots offensive lineman Layden Robinson and former New Orleans Saints punter Matthew Hayball.

Because Hayball was part of the International Pathway Program, he didn't take up a spot on the Falcons' 90-man summer roster, but Robinson did.

His replacement is former New York Giants wide receiver Beaux Collins, according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"The Falcons are signing former Giants WR Beaux Collins, sources say. Collins was waived with an injury settlement late last week. Quickly finds a new home in Atlanta," Garafolo wrote on X.

At 6'3 and 206 pounds, Collins fits the bill of a bigger receiver. On the Falcons' roster, only Drake London at 6'4 and 215 pounds is taller, with the next tallest receiver being Chris Blair at 6'3.

Collins originally signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and made the initial 53-man roster out of the preseason. He played in nine games, catching two passes for 25 yards.

He logged 109 snaps on special teams and finished the season with four tackles. He was placed on injured reserve on November 9th last year, and he was waived with an injury designation on August 5th.

Collins spent three seasons at Clemson before transferring to Notre Dame for his final year in college. His best effort in college was in 2023 with the Tigers, when he had 38 catches for 510 yards and three touchdowns. He followed that up at Notre Dame with 41 catches for 490 yards and three touchdowns.

He was incredibly consistent in college, with his lowest yardage total being 373 in his second year at Clemson, and he had three touchdown catches in three of his four years.

The Falcons invested in the wide receiver room in the offseason with third-round pick Zachariah Branch and free agents Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus. However, beyond the first four players, there's not much depth.

Blair has looked like the best option as the fifth wide receiver, but he has one catch in three seasons with the Falcons and has spent most of his career on the practice squad.

Dylan Drummond and Cash Jones are also in contention to make the 53-man roster. Drummond has been in the NFL for three seasons and has seven catches, all last season. Jones is an undrafted rookie from the Georgia Bulldogs and has running back/slot receiver/special teams versatility that could earn him a role.

Collins definitely has a shot to make the team. There are four wide receivers who look like locks to make the team. The Falcons will take five or six, and those spots are wide open.

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