Falcons Camp Preview: Breaking Down an Overhauled Wide Receiver Room

Seven receptions, 42 yards. Outside of Drake London, that is the only returning production to the Atlanta Falcons ' wide receiver room for the 2026 season.

The position saw the biggest changes from last season to this one. The changes were needed after the position group garnered just 892 yards outside of London last season. The Falcons were in desperate need of an overhaul at the position. So what does the room look like now, and what should Falcons fans expect?

Returning Players:

Drake London returns to the Falcons' wide receiver room with a new contract under his belt . After being the only dependable wide receiver target last season and promising production in his first four years in the league, London earned himself a massive payday.

In just 12 games last season, London hauled in 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. His big frame combined with his strong hands gives him excellent contested catch skills. He is also a fluid route runner for his size, which makes him a tough matchup for any corner.

London will once again be the Falcons' primary wide receiver and will mostly feature as the X, or outside receiver, but will also be moved inside to slot on occasion, where he has seen success in the past.

The only other returning receiver who caught a pass for the Falcons last season is Dylan Drummond. Drummond caught seven of his 11 targets for 42 yards. At 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, Drummond has an average receiver build and, because of this, can play either of the outside receiver positions. If he makes the team again in 2026 , he will serve as a depth piece for the Falcons' receiver room once again in 2026.

Chris Blair will be returning for his fourth season with the Falcons as well. Blair has caught only one pass for 17 yards in his three seasons with the team, but has remained a practice squad player that the team likes to call on when injuries occur.

Additions:

The Falcons added three main pieces to the receiver room to help bolster the position for the 2026 season. Each of these three has their own unique skill sets that complement London’s and make for a well-rounded receiver room.

The first of those names is Jahan Dotson. The Falcons signed Dotson to a two-year, $15 million contract in the offseason. He had previously played with the Philadelphia Eagles, where the former first-round pick struggled for targets in an offense that ran the ball at a high rate and had two elite wide receivers taking the bulk of the targets.

Still, Dotson put up back-to-back 500-yard seasons during his first two years in the league with the Washington Commanders before winning a Super Bowl with the Eagles in his two years there.

He now joins the Falcons, where his elite speed and good ball tracking skills will slot him into the starting Z receiver opposite Drake London on the outside. Dotson’s skill set will give the Falcons a deep-threat receiver that they were missing out on last season.

The Falcons also used a third-round pick to select University of Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch . Branch was a five-star recruit out of high school and played his first two years at USC before joining the Bulldogs.

Branch possesses great speed and elite twitch. He is not the biggest target, standing at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, but his speed and elusiveness make him extremely dangerous with the ball in his hands. He has also shown some promise as another deep ball threat early in offseason workouts.

His big-play ability should help him find the field early as the Falcons' slot receiver and gadget guy. He will also most likely be featured as a returner throughout the year, a role he excelled in during his time in college.

The final major addition the Falcons made to the room was bringing back Olamide Zaccheaus, who played for the team from 2019-2022. The seven-year pro brings veteran leadership and stability to the position.

His route-running ability and consistent hands will have him splitting reps with Branch at the slot receiver position. A solid veteran piece was a welcome addition to a receiver group full of young and talented players.

The Falcons signed three undrafted free agents to compete for spots on the team, including Vinny Anthony II, Le’Meke Brockington, and Keelan Marion. Marion is the most likely to earn a roster spot. He finished his final year at the University of Miami with 57 catches for 746 yards and two touchdowns while also excelling as a kick returner.

The Falcons also signed second-year player Antwane Wells Jr., who was on the Giants' practice squad for parts of last year.

With the starting jobs mostly decided, these players will compete in training camp for the backup spots. They are all unproven, so it is difficult to judge the room's depth with almost no experience to draw on, but that also means there is upside. After the bar was set so low last season, this is an area ripe for improvement in 2026.

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