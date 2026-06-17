Falcons Training Camp Schedule: Everything Fans Need to Know

The Atlanta Falcons have finalized their remaining dates for the 2026 NFL offseason, including mandatory minicamp (which is currently underway up in Flowery Branch), training camp, and their official preseason schedule.

Mandatory minicamp will conclude on June 18, and the players will depart Flowery Branch for the last time until training camp kicks off in July. Afterward, the Falcons are slated to play three preseason games, but only one at home.

Friday, August 14th vs. the Denver Broncos

Saturday, August 22nd @ the Indianapolis Colts*

Friday, August 28th @ the Miami Dolphins

*Falcons will also participate in joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis the week prior to their exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Atlanta will not get any games on national television. Instead, fans in the Atlanta market can access television coverage on FOX 5 (WAGA-TV) and radio coverage on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.

Fans will get their first look at the Kevin Stefanski era of the franchise starting on Wednesday, July 29, on the IBM Performance Field at Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch. The season-ticket holders' first look at the new-look Falcons will come on Friday, July 31.

‘Back Together Saturday’ is slated for Saturday, August 1, and will be the first of the 10 practices open to all fans. The ‘Under the Lights’ practice at a local high school is scheduled for the following Saturday (August 8) at a location to be announced.

The Falcons will offer fans several opportunities to visit the facility this summer, with the following dates available for them to attend:

Friday, July 31st at 1:55 p.m.

Saturday, August 1st at 9:15 a.m. (“Back Together Saturday”)

Monday, August 3rd at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 4th at 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, August 5th at 9:15 a.m.

Friday, August 7th at 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 8th at 8:00 p.m. (“Under the Lights”)

Monday, August 10th at 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, August 11th at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 12th at 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, August 19th at 3:00 p.m. (In Indianapolis)

Thursday, August 20th at 3:00 p.m. (In Indianapolis)

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