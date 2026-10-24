Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 7

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a third straight week, but they're still looking to get their first home win of the season. To snap that winless start, they will face off with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL’s three remaining undefeated teams.

San Francisco is well-rounded on both sides of the ball, ranking top 12 in every major statistical category. Kyle Shanahan’s offense leads the league in third-down and red-zone conversion rates, while the defense (led by former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris) allows the fourth-fewest points and the fifth-fewest yards per game.

The Falcons, meanwhile, have had some Jekyll-and-Hyde performances since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the mix in Week 3.

Uncertainty surrounds the matchup, with both teams dealing with several injuries to key players, but it should still be a compelling game for both teams. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.

Falcons vs. 49ers: Stats to Know

Falcons Offense: 23.7 PPG (16th), 344.3 YPG (12th), 194.8 Passing YPG (24th), 149.5 Rushing YPG (4th), -0.11 in EPA/play (22nd)

Falcons Defense: 25.5 PPG Allowed (23rd), 335.2 YPG Allowed (18th), 252.0 Passing YPG Allowed (28th), 83.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (4th), -0.07 in EPA/play Allowed (17th)

49ers Offense: 29.5 PPG (3rd), 366.7 YPG (9th), 238.5 Passing YPG (12th), 128.2 Rushing YPG (6th), +0.16 in EPA/play (2nd)

49ers Defense: 18.3 PPG Allowed (4th), 300.0 YPG Allowed (5th), 209.8 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 90.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (8th), -0.12 in EPA/play Allowed (7th)

Falcons vs. 49ers: Odds, Spread, Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Spread

49ers -2.5 (-115)

Falcons +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

49ers -145

Falcons +120

Total

OVER/UNDER 49.5 (-110/-108)

Falcons vs. 49ers: How to Watch

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

49ers Record: 6-0

Falcons Record: 2-4

Falcons vs. 49ers: Injury Report

49ers Injury Report

DB Siran Neal (knee) – QUEST

WR Christian Kirk (calf) – QUES

CB Upton Stout (shoulder) – OUT

WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) – OUT

S Marques Sigle (ankle) – OUT

LB Luke Gifford (groin) – OUT

WR Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) – OUT

Edge Nick Bosa (knee/calf) – OUT

LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) – OUT

Falcons Injury Report

WR Beaux Collins (hip) – QUES

LB Kendal Daniels (neck) – QUES

DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring) – QUES

DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – QUES

CB C.J. Henderson (groin) – QUES

DE Za'Darius Smith (neck) – QUES

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) – QUES

CB Avieon Terrell (back) – QUES

OT Cameron Williams (ankle) – QUES

WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) – QUES

DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT

LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – OUT

OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) – OUT

RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) – OUT

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