Falcons vs. 49ers Odds, How to Watch, Injuries for NFL Week 7
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ATLANTA – The Atlanta Falcons are back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a third straight week, but they're still looking to get their first home win of the season. To snap that winless start, they will face off with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the NFL’s three remaining undefeated teams.
San Francisco is well-rounded on both sides of the ball, ranking top 12 in every major statistical category. Kyle Shanahan’s offense leads the league in third-down and red-zone conversion rates, while the defense (led by former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris) allows the fourth-fewest points and the fifth-fewest yards per game.
The Falcons, meanwhile, have had some Jekyll-and-Hyde performances since Michael Penix Jr. returned to the mix in Week 3.
Uncertainty surrounds the matchup, with both teams dealing with several injuries to key players, but it should still be a compelling game for both teams. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Falcons’ Week 7 matchup with the 49ers.
Falcons vs. 49ers: Stats to Know
- Falcons Offense: 23.7 PPG (16th), 344.3 YPG (12th), 194.8 Passing YPG (24th), 149.5 Rushing YPG (4th), -0.11 in EPA/play (22nd)
- Falcons Defense: 25.5 PPG Allowed (23rd), 335.2 YPG Allowed (18th), 252.0 Passing YPG Allowed (28th), 83.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (4th), -0.07 in EPA/play Allowed (17th)
- 49ers Offense: 29.5 PPG (3rd), 366.7 YPG (9th), 238.5 Passing YPG (12th), 128.2 Rushing YPG (6th), +0.16 in EPA/play (2nd)
- 49ers Defense: 18.3 PPG Allowed (4th), 300.0 YPG Allowed (5th), 209.8 Passing YPG Allowed (11th), 90.2 Rushing YPG Allowed (8th), -0.12 in EPA/play Allowed (7th)
Falcons vs. 49ers: Odds, Spread, Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Spread
- 49ers -2.5 (-115)
- Falcons +2.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- 49ers -145
- Falcons +120
Total
- OVER/UNDER 49.5 (-110/-108)
Falcons vs. 49ers: How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA
- How to Watch: FOX
- Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)
- How to Listen Locally (Falcons Radio Network): 92.9 The Game
- Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
- 49ers Record: 6-0
- Falcons Record: 2-4
Falcons vs. 49ers: Injury Report
49ers Injury Report
- DB Siran Neal (knee) – QUEST
- WR Christian Kirk (calf) – QUES
- CB Upton Stout (shoulder) – OUT
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) – OUT
- S Marques Sigle (ankle) – OUT
- LB Luke Gifford (groin) – OUT
- WR Mike Evans (ribs/Achilles) – OUT
- Edge Nick Bosa (knee/calf) – OUT
- LB Garret Wallow (hamstring) – OUT
Falcons Injury Report
- WR Beaux Collins (hip) – QUES
- LB Kendal Daniels (neck) – QUES
- DT Gervon Dexter Sr. (hamstring) – QUES
- DE Samson Ebukam (hamstring) – QUES
- CB C.J. Henderson (groin) – QUES
- DE Za'Darius Smith (neck) – QUES
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (groin) – QUES
- CB Avieon Terrell (back) – QUES
- OT Cameron Williams (ankle) – QUES
- WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder) – QUES
- DB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – OUT
- LB Divine Deablo (forearm) – OUT
- OT Michael Jerrell (bicep) – OUT
- RB Brian Robinson (hamstring) – OUT
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Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl