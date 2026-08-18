Falcons Work Out Former Pro Bowl Pass Rusher

FLOWERY BRANCH – After struggling with their pass rush in Friday’s preseason loss to the Denver Broncos, the Atlanta Falcons are reportedly working out former Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Za’Darius Smith.

Smith, who will turn 34 just after the start of the season, was supposed to sign with the Cleveland Browns after he worked out for them on Thursday, but the NFL’s daily personnel notice reflected his presence in Atlanta on Monday. The report makes sense, especially given the depth concerns after James Pearce Jr.’s eight-game suspension and Jalon Walker’s ACL tear that ended his season.

The edge rusher spent time with the Browns under Kevin Stefanski in 2023 and 2024, recording 10.5 sacks over 25 games. He was subsequently traded to the Detroit Lions before signing with the Eagles in free agency last season. Smith retired last October after five games, but elected to resume his career this offseason after the Eagles cut him from their reserve/retired list earlier this year.

Over his 11-year career, Smith has bounced around the league, making stops for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Browns, Lions, and Eagles. Over his 145 games (98 starts), Smith has 70.5 career sacks, 343 tackles, 87 tackles for loss, 176 quarterback hits, and 10 forced fumbles. He has made three Pro Bowls, most recently in 2022 during his last double-digit sack season, and one second-team All-Pro team.

His most productive seasons are behind him, but the Falcons could use a player with his experience on the roster.

The Falcons, who snapped a franchise record for sacks in a single season in 2025, find themselves in a tough situation. Pearce and Walker spearheaded that pass rush and were expected to take a step forward in 2026. They have already begun replacing those players, including signing Cameron Sample last week , but the additions will likely continue over the next several weeks.

The Falcons and Browns are among several teams looking for veteran edge help, creating competition for Smith's services.

His ultimate decision could come down to money, and Atlanta has about $35.6 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap. Smith played on a $4.25 million contract in 2025 and will likely command a less lucrative deal unless more teams enter the mix.

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