Falcons Receive Several Brutal Injury Blows As Training Camp Begins

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wednesday kicked off an important day for the Atlanta Falcons, with training camp marking the beginning of the Kevin Stefanski era. But the last major checkpoint of the offseason got off to an inauspicious start with several injury announcements.

The first major stories pertained to the quarterback position, with confirmation that Michael Penix Jr. will not be ready for training camp as he continues his rehabilitation from his torn ACL. The Falcons also announced Wednesday morning that they released Trevor Siemian due to a non-football injury. Furthermore, Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa is dealing with a small injury that will hold him out of camp for the time being, and Jack Strand will reportedly receive many of the first-team reps as a result.

After the flurry of moves, the Falcons signed reserve quarterback Cooper Rush to serve as a camp body while the injured players work to return and provide some competition for Strand at QB3. Tagovailoa and Penix will resume their competition once both players have recovered from their various injuries.

There was plenty of news aside from the quarterback position, as the Falcons placed right tackle Jawaan Taylor, nickel cornerback Billy Bowman Jr., edge DeAngelo Malone, and linebacker Troy Andersen on the active/PUP list. None of those players participated in mandatory minicamp due to various injuries, but they could be cleared at any time for training camp. None of the injuries, besides Bowman's torn Achilles from last season, have been disclosed by the team.

Players with this designation are permitted to participate in all team activities, except practice, but they will count against the 90-man roster limit. As a result, the Falcons are unable to sign any replacements.

Additionally, the Falcons confirmed that rookie defensive lineman Anterio Thompson was placed on the non-football injury list (NFI), but defensive lineman Zach Harrison was also added to that list. These are injuries sustained away from the team and follow the same mechanics as the active/PUP list, so the Falcons are unable to sign any potential roster replacements at this time.

Players reported to Flowery Branch on Tuesday, with practice beginning on Wednesday. It was a difficult start to training camp, but they must quickly move on and begin preparations for the 2026 regular season.

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