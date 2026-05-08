Former Atlanta Falcon Younghoe Koo Gets Another Chance with NFC South Rival

Former Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo has landed on a new team, and it is not one that will bring joy to anyone in this city. After a difficult stretch over the last two seasons, the longtime Falcons kicker is working on making an NFL comeback with the New Orleans Saints.

Koo, 31, was photographed in Saints gear, and the team’s official account shared the image on social media.

Younghoe Koo at Saints rookie camp ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ObRcsotu2y — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 8, 2026

He played seven seasons in Atlanta and was one of the league’s most consistent kickers for several years before his recent struggles. Koo had a four-year stretch in which he converted on 128 of 142 attempts (90.1%), among the very best in the NFL.

For his career, the kicker has connected on 85.3% of his field goal tries and 95.9% of his extra point tries. The best season of his career in Atlanta came in 2020, when Koo made his first and only Pro Bowl after converting on 94.9% of his attempts, including an NFL-best 37 made field goals.

Koo then signed a long-term contract with the Falcons in 2022, but was released after his Week 1 miss against the Tampa Buccaneers last season. He was later signed by the Giants before their Week 4 matchup with the Chargers. He eventually made it off the practice squad, but suffered an embarrassing moment where he missed the ball and struck the turf with his foot.

The Giants later cut Koo after he missed a pair of 50-yard attempts. He ended his time in New York with a 66.7% conversion rate.

Meanwhile in Atlanta, the Falcons replaced Koo with Parker Romo, who held his roster spot before being replaced himself later that season. Koo and Romo combined to connect on 76.5% of their attempts, good for 26th in the NFL through the first nine weeks of the season.

Zane Gonzalez was the rostered kicker for the remainder of the season, but the veteran walked in free agency and signed with the Dolphins. Nick Folk has since replaced him.

In New Orleans, Koo will compete with former Texas kicker Mason Shipley and 2025 starter Charlie Smyth for a roster spot. Last season was his first year as a starter, and he appeared in six games, converting just 75% of his field goal attempts. Smyth was on the Saints’ practice squad before getting called up to the active roster.

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