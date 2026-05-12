Here's Why Each Falcons Rookie Could Play a Role, And Why They Won't

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t have a first-round pick, but several rookies could still force their way onto the field faster than expected. There is still plenty of time between now and when depth chart decisions are made, but what sort of role could these rookies play right away?

Despite the glaring lack of a first-rounder in this group, there is still plenty of upside with these six drafted players – there is also some reason to pause.

Atlanta’s crop of rookie players will be both scrutinized and praised throughout the next several weeks and months ahead. As we approach the next phase of the offseason, Falcons OnSI put some thoughts together on why all six draftees could play a role as rookies.

Round 2 (No. 48): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Avieon Terrell will find a role as a rookie, but it remains to be seen whether that will come as a starter inside, a starter outside, or a reserve player. If he wants to be the contributor alongside A.J. Terrell Jr. in the starting lineup, he will need to beat out Mike Hughes or Billy Bowman Jr. to get there.

Bowman will be returning from an Achilles injury that cost him the back half of his rookie season, so there is a chance that Terrell could push his way into that role. He could then hold onto it until Bowman is ready to return. He is a good tackler with some strong physicality and short-area quickness that could make him really effective in that role.

He also has the versatility to compete outside, but Hughes’ veteran experience will give him a major advantage over the rookie in the early parts of the season. Terrell will have a difficult time usurping Hughes from his starting position, but he could rotate with him until he is acclimated and ready to take on a larger role.

Round 3 (No. 79): Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Zachariah Branch has elite playmaking ability and game-breaking speed that Kevin Stefanski will be able to find a role for. NFL franchises always need players like that, but his size caused him to drop into the third round. Neither the front office nor the player was concerned about his ability to adapt to the NFL, but it will be a limiting factor.

As a rookie, Branch can be used in the return game and as a situational offensive player.

In college, Georgia manufactured touches for him (primarily in the screen game), helping him showcase his catch-and-run ability (78% of his yardage came after the catch). In the NFL, he will need to evolve from a gadget player to a potential every-down player. That may not happen as a rookie, but it could happen down the road as he continues to develop his route tree and adjust to the league.

Round 4 (No. 134): Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Kendal Daniels has a shot to break into the linebacker rotation, but he will need to compete with Christian Harris, Troy Andersen, and JD Bertrand for reps. All three of those players have starting experience, but could be passed by as the season goes on.

Daniels has some of the physical traits and length to be a good fit for Jeff Ulbrich’s scheme, but he is still adjusting to the linebacker role after recently transitioning there. He has just two full seasons at the position and is still developing some of those necessary instincts. Daniels plays faster than his modest 40 (4.76 seconds) might indicate, but he still needs some refinement before he can be considered the every-down linebacker the Falcons need.

Until he develops into that player, he will be a sub-package player with special teams upside. With his size, Daniels could be used all over the field, and he could be a fun Swiss Army Knife for Ulbrich to move around.

Round 6 (No. 208): Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington

Anterio Thompson is another traits guy the Falcons uncovered during this draft process, but he does not have a track record of production. His quickness and strength make him a good fit for Jeff Ulbrich's attacking scheme, and defensive line coach Nate Ollie could be the guy to get something out of him. The athletic traits are there, but he will need to learn how to convert that into consistent production.

Year one could prove to be difficult to break into the rotation for Thompson, but he blocked three punts in college, so special teams could be a place where he can get his way onto the field.

Round 6 (No. 215): Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Harold Perkins played all over the field for LSU. He was a valuable piece of that defense, and could be an interesting one for Jeff Ulbrich. Perkins’ outstanding athletic traits could be enough to earn him limited defensive reps, but his lack of size could hold him back from being a consistent presence.

He played a hybrid ‘star’ linebacker position for the Tigers, cycling through roles as an off-ball spy, edge rusher, and inside linebacker. A knee injury hampered his production a bit, but he consistently led the Tigers in tackles for loss when healthy. This season will mark two full years from that injury, and it could make him a sneaky option to break out in the NFL, should he find the right role in the right system.

Early on, Perkins will play a situational role on defense, primarily as a pass rusher, but his year-one role will come on special teams. Perkins could be a lethal piece in kick coverage or as a gunner, where he can showcase his strength and elite speed.

Round 7 (No. 231): Ethan Onianwa, OL, Ohio State

Ethan Onianwa has physical traits that pop. He is a monster of a man, a good enough athlete, and very intelligent. Those traits were enough to get him drafted, but he will have a difficult time reaching the field as a rookie. He played just 96 snaps on offense last season after losing the competition for the starting right tackle position. Onianwa shifted inside, where he played as a reserve guard.

In Atlanta, he will be competing with Andrew Steuber and Kyle Hinton for that role, but Chris Lindstrom and Matthew Bergeron are cemented in it for 2026. Bergeron, however, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could move on this offseason. Should Onianwa make the roster this summer, he could continue to develop under offensive line coach Bill Callahan and compete for a potential spot at left guard next season.

Onianwa is a long-term project, so his immediate upside is capped.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!