Most Concerning Question Mark Falcons Face With Rookie Class

The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off rookie minicamp this weekend, and there is a lot of excitement surrounding this crop of players. Six drafted players will report to Flowery Branch on Friday alongside 14 additional undrafted players and several camp invitees, but each will look to make a positive first impression.

Atlanta’s crop of rookie players will be both scrutinized and praised throughout the next several weeks and months ahead. As we approach that period of the offseason calendar, Falcons OnSI put together its most significant concerns for all six draftees.

Round 2 (No. 48): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The story about the Falcons pairing the Terrell brothers will be one that fans eat up, but it could also prove an unrealistic benchmark for Avieon. After being drafted by the same team as his brother, comparisons will naturally follow, whether fair or unfair.

But these are two completely different types of players.

A.J. has elite size for the position and was a first-round player. He quickly developed into the Falcons’ top cornerback and recently signed a lucrative contract with the franchise. Avieon, meanwhile, is a smaller player than his brother. He plays bigger than his frame would suggest, but it will be something he needs to overcome. Regardless of how he accomplishes that, he will constantly be compared to his brother, and it will be another (unnecessary) hurdle for him to clear.

Round 3 (No. 79): Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

Zachariah Branch has elite playmaking ability and game-breaking speed. NFL franchises will always need players like that, but what concerned teams in the draft came down to one simple thing: his size.

Standing at just under 5-foot-9, he will not be the shortest wide receiver in the league, but he will be close.

Plenty was said about his screen usage at Georgia (25.4% of his routes), but he showed the ability to run a more refined route tree during his pro day. Neither the front office nor the player was concerned about his ability to adapt to the NFL, but his size will be a limiting factor.

Georgia was able to manufacture touches for him, helping him showcase his catch-and-run capabilities (78% of his yardage came after the catch), but adjusting to this level is something else entirely. Until he proves otherwise, he will be viewed as a gadget player with return value.

Round 4 (No. 134): Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

Kendal Daniels is an imposing human with outstanding length who has experience in the ‘attack-minded’ defense after spending last season with Brent Venables and the Sooners. As a converted safety, he can play several different roles for the Falcons, but he could end up being a tweener.

He projects as an inside linebacker, but scouts were quick to say that he still needs to develop his instincts. Daniels plays faster than his modest 40 (4.76 seconds) might indicate, but he still needs some refinement before he can be considered the every-down linebacker the Falcons need.

Until he develops into that player, he will be a sub-package player with special teams upside. However, the Falcons need a guy (or several guys) who can slot into the vacated Kaden Elliss role on this defense.

Round 6 (No. 208): Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington

Anterio Thompson is another traits guy the Falcons uncovered, but he does not have a robust production resume spanning four schools over four years. His quickness and strength make him a good fit for Jeff Ulbrich's scheme, and Nate Ollie could be the guy to get something out of him, but his box score is worth looking at.

He started his career at Iowa Western before transferring to Iowa (0 starts), then to Western Michigan (12 starts), and finally to Washington (3 starts). Over his final three seasons, he never had more than 2.5 sacks and 4.0 tackles for loss, but was a good tackler (64 in his final two seasons). The athletic traits are there, but he will need to learn how to convert that into consistent production.

Round 6 (No. 215): Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Harold Perkins played all over the field. His versatility was his greatest asset at LSU, but it could also be considered his biggest weakness. After a breakout freshman season, Perkins ran into problems establishing a clearly defined role on the Tiger defense.

He played a hybrid ‘star’ linebacker position, but cycled through roles as an off-ball spy, edge rusher, and inside linebacker. A knee injury hampered his production a bit, but he consistently led the Tigers in tackles for loss (when healthy).

The athletic upside is outstanding, but at his size and without a clear role, Perkins is unlikely to develop into anything more than a situational linebacker/pass rusher in the NFL. There is something there, but Jeff Ulbrich will need to be creative with him.

Round 7 (No. 231): Ethan Onianwa, OT, Ohio State

Ethan Onianwa has physical traits that pop. He is a mammoth of a man, a good enough athlete, and very intelligent. Those were enough to land him a lucrative NIL deal with Ohio State (he transferred from Rice) and get him drafted, but the clear concern is the fact that he was not a starter for the Buckeyes last season.

The offensive lineman played just 96 snaps on offense last season after losing the competition for the starting right tackle position. Onianwa shifted inside, where he played as a reserve guard.

Offensive line coach Bill Callahan has been praised for his ability to develop depth players, and he will need to do that with Onianwa.

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