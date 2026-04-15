The Atlanta Falcons have one pick in the first 75 selections of the 2026 NFL Draft. That's not a lot of opportunity to improve the roster.

But with that one selection -- No. 48 overall -- the Falcons could add a starter at a position of need.

The Athletic's Josh Kendall proposed several potential targets for No. 48 overall. Although he might not be an immediate starter, one of the more intriguing possible targets was Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday.

"The 6-5, 239-pounder has the size and speed to make him worth a look, even if the second round would be high for a linebacker who might not even crack the starting lineup as a rookie," wrote Kendall. "The upside, though, is a player would erase a lot of the middle of the field in pass coverage and the run game because of his length and speed (22.1 mph in practice)."

The Falcons have a need at inside linebacker after leading tackler Kaden Elliss departed for the New Orleans Saints in NFL free agency.

How Linebacker Jake Golday Could Fit With Falcons

As Kendall referenced, Golday might not be that potential 2026 starter the Falcons would like to add at No. 48 overall. He may need some seasoning, which could rule him out for Atlanta because of the team's immediate holes and lack of draft capital to fill them.

But if the Falcons prioritize upside at No. 48, Golday is certainly an option.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein called the Cincinnati product a "big, explosive linebacker" with a style "best suited for work near the line of scrimmage." That could eventually fit nicely into Atlanta's defense, which lost its leading tackler from the past several seasons.

Elliss led the Falcons with 107 combined tackles, including 10 for loss, last year.

In 2026 NFL free agency, the Falcons added Christian Harris and Channing Tindall. But neither is a long-term solution, as both arrived on 1-year deals.

Harris could start in the middle of Atlanta's 2026 defense while Golday develops. In the best case scenario, Golday could take away snaps from Harris by the end of his rookie season.

Golday began his college career with Central Arkansas, where he played edge rusher. Golday then transferred to Cincinnati, and inside linebacker, before the 2024 campaign.

In 2025, he broke out with 105 combined tackles, including six tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Golday also had three pass defenses and one forced fumble.

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the linebacker posted a 4.62 40-yard dash time with a 1.6 10-yard split. He also showcased his explosiveness with a 39-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-5-inch broad jump.

Golday will likely need more developing because he's only played inside linebacker for two years and at a school outside a major conference. But he has the tools capable of being a talented inside linebacker.

For that reason, he could be on Atlanta's short list of targets at No. 48 overall in round 2.