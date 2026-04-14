One of the last things Atlanta Falcons fans likely want to hear with roughly a week to go until the 2026 NFL Draft is the possibility of the team taking a risk with its first selection.

On one hand, it's the NFL Draft. There are no sure things. Everyone comes with risk.

But some prospects come with considerably more risk than others. The Falcons know the cost of drafting someone who has that "risk tag" after what happened with edge rusher James Pearce Jr. this offseason.

However, there's a new regime in Atlanta who don't have to answer for the Pearce selection. For potentially that reason and others, The Athletic's Josh Kendall included Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks on his list of potential 2026 Falcons draft picks.

Not only did Banks make the list, he sat at the very top as a possible target for Atlanta at No. 48 overall.

"The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder played only three games in 2025 due to a foot injury and then suffered an injury in the same foot before the combine, which kept him from working out," wrote Kendall. "That may be too much risk for some teams, especially for a Falcons team that doesn’t have a first-round pick. But Banks is a physical marvel."

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah called Banks's 2024 tape "impressive." But again, the defensive tackle played just three contests last season.

Could the Falcons Roll the Dice on Florida DT Caleb Banks?

Analysts have sometimes argued that the second round is the perfect time to target a prospect who on talent alone, could be a first-rounder. But because of an off-the-field issue or injury concern, that player fell to Day 2.

There's less risk in taking that type of player in the second round because NFL teams have, at least in theory, already landed a new starter in the first round. So, why not roll the dice on a high-upside prospect?

The problem with that logic for the Falcons this offseason is they won't be getting a new starter in the first round. Atlanta's 2026 first-rounder went to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade up last year to get Pearce.

The Falcons need to nail their No. 48 overall pick. It's one of only two picks they have in the top 100. Furthermore, it's the first of just three selections they have in the top 225.

For that reason, it's hard to justify the risk, regardless of the reward, with Banks.

"Overall, Banks has a lot of talent, but his injury history and inconsistency could slide him down the board on draft day," wrote Jeremiah.

In 2024, Banks posted 21 combined tackles, including seven tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In three games last season, he had six combined tackles with one tackle for loss.

The Falcons finished 24th in run defense and 25th in yards allowed per carry during 2025. One of the best additions they could make in the draft is a strong run-stopping defensive tackle.

Atlanta could find first-round-like talent in Banks during the second round. The question is what amount of risk is the new Falcons regime willing to accept with its very first pick.