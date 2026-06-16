Jeff Ulbrich Outlines Goals for Kendal Daniels in Evolving Linebacker Room

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kendal Daniels is an interesting prospect for the Atlanta Falcons this summer. The fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma has not yet appeared for the team this offseason, but could make his debut during the upcoming mandatory minicamp this week.

The rookie has been dealing with some sort of lower leg injury that held him out of organized team activities (OTAs), but there did not appear to be any serious concern that he would miss extended time.

Despite the lack of practice time during OTAs, Daniels will still be on the inside track ahead of his rookie season to make some kind of an impact in year one, and it all comes back to his versatility.

After three seasons of playing safety at Oklahoma State, Daniels transitioned to the linebacker position as a senior. He transferred to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility, and there he played the “Cheetah” position – meaning he was a little bit of everything. The do-it-all defender played a bit of linebacker, some edge rusher, and even dropped back into coverage as a slot defender or safety.

That flexibility within a scheme, plus some outstanding size (6-foot-5, 242 pounds), is enough to get Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich excited.

“He's obviously very young and inexperienced, and still fairly new to the linebacker position – another guy like Devine, he's a converted guy that was a safety,” Ulbrich explained. “It's going to be fun developing him and really seeing where he fits and where he contributes in year one.”

Ulbrich compared his rookie to veteran Divine Deablo, which should bring some excitement to Falcons fans after the way the veteran performed in the attacking-style defense last season. Both players have bigger bodies than the standard linebacker, with Deablo standing at 6-foot-3 and 223 pounds, and elite athletic traits.

“This is not just from an appearance standpoint, because I get they’re both long and tall and ex-safeties, but him and Divine are very similar in a lot of ways,” Ulbrich continued. “And you couldn't ask for a better mentor in every way than Divine for Kendal, and Kendal's success, a lot of it will be attributed to being around Divine, so it's gonna be an awesome relationship as I see it grow and push each other and develop each other.”

Daniels still has plenty of acclimation left, especially after missing the early team periods during OTAs, but he projects as a player who could find a role in year one. His ability to be everywhere and do everything means that he shouldn’t struggle to find his way onto the field, and as a rookie, that could mean everything.

The need for versatility is especially pertinent after the Falcons lost players like Kaden Elliss in free agency earlier this offseason.

But there will be plenty of competition for the Daniels in this linebacker room.

Deablo and Christian Harris are the presumed starters right now, with Deablo taking on the added responsibility of wearing the green dot for the defense. Depth players include fellow draftee Harold Perkins Jr., veteran newcomer Channing Tindall, and former UDFA Malik Verdon, who are all solid athletes and will compete for roles in the rotation or on special teams.

Other options for the Falcons at linebacker were limited throughout OTAs, with Troy Andersen remaining sidelined due to lingering effects of his 2024 knee injury, and JD Bertrand was unable to participate either. Both of those players will fight for roster spots this summer.

Overall, Ulbrich is pleased with what he has seen from his linebacker corps thus far.

“They’re a little silo of a family within our defense,” Ulbrich explained. “That linebacker group has amazing chemistry, and you can see the intense competition in that group – like, whoever ends up being the starter is going to have to earn it, because there's a lot of talent in that room. Whoever is the backup better be ready to play, because I think there's going to be a role that they all deserve to have in some capacity.”

For now, Daniels' biggest challenge is simply getting healthy enough to get on the field ahead of training camp this summer. Once that happens, the Falcons believe the traits that made him a fourth-round pick will create opportunities naturally.

Exactly where he lines up remains to be determined, but that's the appeal. The Falcons drafted Daniels because he doesn't fit neatly into one position, and in this defense, that may ultimately be his greatest strength.

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