Kevin Stefanski Reveals Unusual NFL Job That Still Gives Him PTSD

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons brought Kevin Stefanski to the franchise to take over as its new head coach, but the franchise’s new head man found himself in a unique role during his come-up in the NFL.

When Stefanski got his start with the Vikings under Brad Childress in 2006, he had the unique opportunity to serve as the team’s “weather coach.” As he described, Stefanski’s job was to call local Minneapolis meteorologists to check the day's weather.

“What a thankless job that is,” Stefanski joked. “I had three of them [meteorologists] on speed dial. I'd ask them – this is before all these apps and everything – I'd ask them, ‘Hey, we have practice at 11:30 a.m. What are you thinking?’ We take in all this information. Then it was basically my call to say whether we were going to go inside or stay outside.”

Stefanski highlighted one specific day when they informed him that it was “going to pour,” with potential lightning in the forecast. That’s when the nerves came in.

“So I tell Coach Childress, ‘Hey, we're going to go inside; if you're okay with that.” He said, ‘Sure.’ The second we decide to go inside, I'm now doing a rain dance, praying that these heavens open up and it starts pouring,” Stefanski explained. “Here we are in the indoor [facility], [and as] we're starting practice, and it is so sunny outside. It is gorgeous outside. We're practicing, and I can still see Steve Hutchinson staring at me, being like, ‘This was your call to come in here? This was you?’ I have PTSD when it comes to those types of decisions. Luckily, we have better apps nowadays.”

The topic came up after some social media posts the Falcons’ digital team put out during closed minicamp practices. In the highlights they posted, the team was seen practicing in the rain. While seemingly insignificant in the moment, it is a big change from the previous regime, which always moved inside when the weather was poor.

When asked about it, Stefanski made it clear that being able to handle what the weather throws at you is a part of playing the game.

“You play in the elements in this game,” he explained. “I know we have some games that are indoors and those types of things, but if you can safely practice in the elements, I think it's good for you. I think it's good for quarterbacks to throw in the elements, wide receivers to catch in the elements, and people to get their footing. As long as it's safe, we'll certainly do that.”

The elements are less important to a dome-residing team like the Falcons, but they are still significant. Playing in the rain, in the cold, or in other adverse conditions could be relevant to at least seven of their games next season. Additionally, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has well-documented struggles, with an 0-5 record in games with kickoff temperatures at 40° or lower – he is also 1-6 when it's 45° or below, 2-8 at 50° or below, and 4-13 under 55°.

The veteran quarterback has repeatedly pushed back against the premise that he cannot win in cold or poor conditions, yet 13 of his 32 career losses have come in those games.

Atlanta practicing in the rain during the hot summer days will do little to dispel that reputation, but Stefanski understands the importance of being ready to handle the elements.

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