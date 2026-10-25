Kyle Pitts Sr Has a Chance to Make National Tight Ends Day Special for Falcons

Sunday's National Tight Ends Day gives Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. another opportunity to make an impact, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees believes the talented pass catcher can play a major role in the team's success.

Pitts has delivered several memorable performances on National Tight Ends Day throughout his career, including a two-touchdown outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024.

With Atlanta looking to maximize its offensive potential, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees thinks he knows how to unlock more production.

“I think he’s at his best when he has the ball in his hand in open space,” Rees said. “Kyle’s shown that throughout his entire career. He certainly has shown that over the last few weeks.”

Rees also discussed creating opportunities for the tight end to use his athleticism after the catch.

“Again, it’s our job to put him in position to have those plays,” Rees said.

Kyle Pitts Has Delivered on National Tight Ends Day

Pitts has a history of producing on National Tight Ends Day, providing an encouraging storyline heading into Sunday's game.

Across five National Tight Ends Day games from 2021 through 2025, Pitts has recorded 26 receptions for 369 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.2 catches and 73.8 receiving yards per game.

His most productive performance came in 2021 against the Miami Dolphins, when he caught seven passes for 163 yards. In 2024, Pitts delivered another standout performance against the Buccaneers, catching four passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Pitts also caught nine passes for 59 yards against Miami in 2025, setting a career high for receptions across his five appearances. His other performances included three catches for nine yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 and three receptions for 47 yards against Tampa Bay in 2023.

Although his production has varied, Pitts has demonstrated the ability to deliver impactful performances on occasion. His challenge now is helping Atlanta establish a more consistent passing attack.

Tommy Rees Wants Pitts to Be a Major Part of the Offense

Rees acknowledged the frustration surrounding Atlanta's recent performance but expressed appreciation for Pitts' work and patience as the team looks to get him more involved.

“There wasn’t a lot of happiness on Sunday, to be completely honest,” Rees said. “I’m happy for Kyle because of the work he’s put in, the patience he’s had, to get him going.”

Rees' comments reflect the importance of establishing Pitts as a consistent contributor rather than relying on occasional flashes of production.

Rees made the expectation clear when discussing what the Falcons need to accomplish offensively.

“For us to reach our full potential, he’s got to be a big part of that,” Rees said.

For Rees and the Falcons, the priority is ensuring Pitts remains a consistent part of the offense, beginning Sunday against the 49ers... on National Tight Ends Day.

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