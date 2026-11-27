One year ago, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL, beginning another lengthy rehabilitation process in a football career that has already included multiple significant knee injuries.

Penix reflected on the anniversary of his surgery on Thursday, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to continue playing despite the challenges he has faced throughout his career.

“It’s been a long journey,” Penix said. “Obviously, every injury, it all sucks. But at the end of the day, just to be able to still play the game that I love at the highest level, being in the NFL, it’s a blessing. So I don’t take anything for granted.”

The recovery was another significant hurdle for Penix, who previously tore his right ACL twice while playing at Indiana. His latest injury involved his left knee, adding another chapter to an extensive injury history.

Penix missed the final seven games of the 2025 season and continued working through rehabilitation during the offseason. He eventually returned to the starting lineup in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers after missing Atlanta’s first two games.

Through eight appearances this season, Penix has completed 147 of 242 passes for 1,730 yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also contributed 94 rushing yards. Although Atlanta has struggled to find consistency, Penix believes in his teammates.

“With the guys that we have in this locker room, we should be able to beat any team in the league,” Penix said. “But it’s a matter of just executing, doing the small things right, all the details, and going out there and just playing team, complementary football.”

Penix used the Falcons’ bye week to revisit film from earlier in the season and identify areas where he can improve. He said he watched all of his previous performances with the goal of returning as a better quarterback for the remainder of the season.

That improvement will be tested Sunday against a Minnesota Vikings defense that has recorded 38 sacks this season. One of the Vikings’ biggest defensive threats is linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who has 8.5 sacks and the ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

“He can wreck the game if you let him, so we definitely got to know where he’s at,” Penix said.

Veteran safety Harrison Smith presents another challenge for Atlanta’s passing attack. Penix acknowledged Smith’s playmaking ability but emphasized the importance of focusing on his own responsibilities.

The matchup will also bring Penix face-to-face with former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, who is now back in Minnesota. Penix expressed excitement about seeing his former teammate.

“I’m just super happy for him. Obviously, he’s had a heck of a career, and I look forward to seeing him on Sunday,” Penix said.

Cousins also had an opportunity to speak with Penix before officially departing Atlanta, offering advice as the young quarterback prepared to take over the starting role.

“He was just wishing me luck in my future and just saying, ‘Keep working, keep grinding, and things will figure themselves out.’ He just told me to keep playing confident,” Penix said.

As Penix reaches the one-year anniversary of his ACL surgery, his attention is firmly on helping Atlanta get back on track. Sunday’s game presents another opportunity to show his progress and lead the Falcons toward a much-needed victory.