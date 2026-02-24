NFL Combine Cornerback Big Board For Atlanta Falcons

INDIANAPOLIS – The Atlanta Falcons are up at Lucas Oil Stadium this week for the annual NFL Combine, looking for the next generation of players. This week marks the official start of player acquisition season, and Ian Cunningham will have his first opportunity to speak with the 2026 draftees.

Cunningham will be joined by Kevin Stefanski and the rest of a new regime looking to make an impact in year one. They will carry five draft selections, but none in the first or fifth round. The regime will need to make the most out of picks 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231, but the new general manager has already stated that he can make the most from a limited crop.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

“We only have five [picks] right now, but we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10,” he said. “We love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

Cornerback is a softer need for the Falcons this offseason, so long as Mike Hughes bounces back in 2026 and Billy Bowman Jr. recovers well from his mid-season Achilles injury. This is also pending a free agency decision on Dee Alford.

The Falcons have not selected a corner in the first three rounds since drafting A.J. Terrell Jr. in the first round back in 2020. Should the Falcons go with the ‘best player available’ approach, however, there will be some solid players to choose from.

A full schedule of events can be found here , but as we ramp up to the busy week of interviews and workouts, Falcons OnSi put together a hot board of players that Falcons fans should keep their eyes on this week. In this edition, we took a look at the cornerbacks to watch.

FALCONS CORNERBACK TARGETS TO WATCH AT THE NFL COMBINE

Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

Chris Johnson feels unlikely, given the needs elsewhere and the potential capital the Falcons would need to spend, but he would be an instant elevation to the cornerback room. He is a sticky cover guy who can shift between zone and man coverages. He is a good athlete who should translate into a solid second cornerback, at the very least.

Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If pure athletic traits are what the Falcons are looking for, then Brandon Cisse could be a tremendous candidate. He is 6-feet tall, but his vertical and 40-time will wow onlookers at the NFL Combine this week. Cisse has a few holes in his game that will need patching up, but he offers some fantastic upside. He is also a strong perimeter tackler who could provide a day-one impact.

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Colton Hood | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The McDonough native could slip to the Falcons in the second round, and he brings just about everything a defensive coordinator craves. Hood is a physical corner who can play up on wide receivers or go downhill on running backs. His agility drills will be ones to watch this week at the Combine.

Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Davison Igbinosun has the ideal physical makeup for an NFL cornerback, plus plenty of speed and strength to combat the league’s bigger and faster wideouts. He started an incredible 53 games at Ohio State, who are consistently one of college football’s best programs, but he struggled with flags (16 times in the last two seasons).

Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Domani Jackson is an elite sprinter and former five-star recruit who should bring a lot of attention when he readies to run the 40-yard dash. He is a good athlete with upside, but has not yet reached his full potential. Jackson’s medicals will be something to watch this week, as he suffered a major leg injury in school.

Devin Moore, CB, Florida

Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Devin Moore has impressive size (6-foot-3, 198 pounds) for a corner, but he struggled with injuries throughout his college career (just 17 starts in four years). His 2025 was injury-free, though, and it helped his case as he was able to show that he was a capable player in the Gator secondary. He has very good length and is good in the back-half of the field on deep passes. If he can stay healthy, there is a lot of potential here.

Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

Duke Blue Devils cornerback Chandler Rivers | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Chandler Rivers is small for an outside corner (5-foot-9), but he was a very productive player over his four years at Duke. He is a scheme-versatile player who could provide solid depth for a team, and he is a willing tackler – meaning he could find a good home on special teams. If the Falcons wanted some insurance for Bowman, Rivers could be a day-three option for them.