ESPN Highlights Key Matchup as Seahawks Visit Falcons

On the whole, the Atlanta Falcons' matchup on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks looks one-sided. The Seahawks are bringing a scoring offense and defense that both rank in the top five in the NFL.

The Falcons must run the ball to have a chance to win, and the Seahawks have the league's No. 2 rushing defense.

However, ESPN's Matt Bowen sees an individual matchup that intrigues him as well as fantasy football managers: Seattle's offensive player of the year candidate, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Atlanta cornerback A.J. Terrell.

"This is a No. 1 vs. No. 1 matchup of sorts," Bowen wrote on ESPN. "Smith-Njigba, even after his least productive game of the season (23 yards versus the Vikings), is averaging 4.3 yards per route run this season. That not only leads all players in 2025, but it also leads all players in any season since at least 2007."

Smith-Njigba leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,336) by nearly 200, despite having played one less game than No. 2 George Pickens, who played on Thursday night. He'll be facing a cornerback in Terrell who hasn't been giving up many yards all season.

"Terrell is also quietly putting up exceptional numbers this season," Bowen continued. "He has allowed 0.5 yards per coverage snap, lowest among all outside cornerbacks with at least 200 coverage snaps. His success comes primarily via target deterrence -- perhaps why his strong season hasn't received a ton of attention. His 9% target rate is also lowest among that same set of cornerbacks. Though Terrell won't always be on Smith-Njigba, their snaps against each other could be critical Sunday."

An improved pass rush from the Falcons has certainly paid dividends. The Falcons are third in the NFL with 41 sacks and are No. 8 in passing yards against at 187.8.

However, against the Seahawks, the Falcons' defense looks short-handed up front, and they may have trouble generating the pressure they've come to rely on.

Defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus has been ruled out for Sunday's game. He leads the Falcons' collective of pass rushers with six sacks. Star rookie James Pearce Jr. is also questionable with a back. He's tied with teammate Jalon Walker for the NFL's lead in sacks by rookies with five. More notably, 4.5 of those sacks have come in the last four games as the rookie has caught fire.

The Falcons are already without Zach Harrison, who has 4.5 sacks in just seven games. He was placed on injured reserve last month. David Onyemata is also questionable with a foot.

Terrell hasn't been tested heavily this season as teams have opted to go in other directions to attack the defense. The Falcons will be even more vulnerable against the run with their short-handed defensive line, so the Seahawks may stick to the ground on Sunday.

If they don't, Terrell may find himself tested more than any other game this season.