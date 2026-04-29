What to Know About Atlanta Falcons Undrafted Free Agent Additions

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have added 14 new players as undrafted free agents after the conclusion of the NFL Draft on Saturday. This crop of players will look to earn their spot on the Falcons roster this summer.

Nate Carter was the only UDFA to make the roster last season, but others were able to make an impact later in the season. Some of the 14 new additions could make some noise this summer, but what else is there to know about this group of players?

Wide Receiver:

Andrel Anthony, Duke

He spent five seasons in college, but bounced around a good bit. He made stops at Michigan and Oklahoma, finishing at Duke. There, the wideout had 26 catches for 246 yards and five touchdowns. He has some solid size for the position, coming in at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds.

Keelan Marion, Miami

Keelan Marion could make an impact on special teams as a returner. He was a first-team All-American as a returner at BYU after he averaged 26.2 yards per return and scored twice. He transferred to Miami last season, and he had a career year as a pass catcher, catching 57 passes for 746 yards. Marion has good enough size (6-foot, 197 pounds) and could play a lot of different roles for Atlanta.

Le’Meke Brockington, Minnesota

Le’Meke Brockington led the Gophers with 46 receptions and 484 yards last season. He has elite jumping ability (39.5” vertical and 10’10” vertical), but lacks quickness and straight-line speed.

Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

Vinny Anthony could add some versatility, having notched experience on special teams and offense. side (6-foot, 183 pounds), but he is a great athlete. He ran the second-fastest three-cone drill at the NFL Combine (6.86 seconds), and then improved on that at his pro day (6.68 seconds). He projects as a slot receiver and could compete with Deven Thompkins or Dylan Drummond for a roster spot or place on the practice squad.

Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech

Malik Rutherford was a standout player for Georgia Tech over the last several seasons. He plays larger than his 5-foot-9 frame would indicate, and he led the Yellow Jackets in receiving over the last three seasons (1,727 yards and 10 touchdowns).

Offensive Line:

Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

Riley Mahlman has some incredible size, coming in at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan likes big players, and he certainly has that. For a Falcons team looking for depth at the tackle position, he could potentially throw his hat in the ring.

Kam Dewberry, Alabama

Kam Dewberry spent the last four seasons between Texas A&M (2022-24) and Alabama (2025). He played left guard for the Tide last season and could try to fill some depth for the Falcons.

James Brockermeyer, Miami

The Falcons have been active at center, bringing in Corey Levin in free agency and now James Brockermeyer as a UDFA. Ryan Neuzil is the presumed starter, but those two will likely compete for a backup role on the team. Brockermeyer has a compact frame and good mobility for the position. He is not the biggest or most athletic player for the position, but draft evaluators noted him as intelligent. He was a one-year starter for the Hurricanes, but he was an important piece of their run to a national title game appearance last season.

Quarterback:

Jack Strand, Minnesota State University, Moorhead

A four-year starter in Division II, Jack Strand was an All-American who shattered every major passing record in the process. Strand is smart – a degree in engineering physics and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (or the ‘Academic Heisman’) – and he has some interesting physical tools to work with. There will obviously be a steep jump in competition, but he has fantastic size (6-foot-4, 243 pounds), a powerful arm, and good enough athleticism to translate to the NFL.

He will join a crowded quarterback room in Atlanta, where he will compete with Trevor Siemian for the third spot on the roster.

Tight End:



Jack Velling, Michigan State

Jack Velling had a down season last season, but he was outstanding for Oregon State before transferring to East Lansing. He averaged 402 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Beavers. He regressed to 281 yards with the Spartans, but still had an impact in the ned zone, finishing with three touchdowns. He does not have great athleticism, but his size (6-foot-5) could make him a solid red-zone threat.

Brandon Frazier, Auburn

Brandon Frazier is not going to wow anyone with his receiving (213 yards over five seasons), but he could make an impact with his blocking ability. He is 6-foot-7 and 260 pounds with 34” arms, so he has the perfect body for an H-back/tight end hybrid. Charlie Woerner occupied that role for the Falcons, but Frazier could represent a much more affordable option. He will compete with Jack Velling and Joshua Simon for a spot on the roster and/or practice squad.

Running Back:

Cash Jones, Georgia

Cash Jones was a third-down back for the Bulldogs and a special teams contributor. He caught 20 passes for 195 yards last season. He will have a tough time making the practice squad or the RB3 spot, and he will compete with Tyler Goodson, Carlos Washington, and Nate Carter for those roles.

Defensive Line:

Carlos Allen Jr., Houston

Carlos Allen has good athletic ability and posted outstanding production at Houston last season. The Falcons need some assistance in the interior, and Allen could be an option for that. He led the Cougars with 80 tackles and 27 run stops.

Linebacker:

CJ Nunnally IV, Purdue

CJ Nunnally does not have elite athleticism (his relative athletic score was among the worst for edge rushers), but he did produce well in college. He finished with 18 sacks, five forced fumbles, and an interception over 36 games.

Cornerback:

Malcom DeWalt IV, Akron

Malcom DeWalt was a solid contributor for Akron last season, finishing with 58 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also has elite size for the cornerback position, coming in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. His addition is a good swing for the Falcons, who added a lot of new players to the secondary this offseason.

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