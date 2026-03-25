Adam Schefter Gives Major Update on Future of Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons have been active, but quite frugal this offseason. They have added several new faces to their roster for 2026 and beyond, but one of the most important decisions could be whether to retain a player already at Flowery Branch.

Bijan Robinson has been the focal point of the Falcons' offense since the franchise drafted him eighth overall back in 2023. He has since become one of the league’s most dominant players, and a major extension could be in the very near future, says ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Take a look at the running backs right now, Bijan Robinson is going to cash in. Jahmyr Gibbs is going to cash in. De’Von Achane is going to cash in,” Schefter said on the Adam Schefter Podcast . “There are going to be some big running back deals that get done at some point this offseason. So while we’ve already seen one big wide receiver deal, get ready for the parade of running backs, because that’s what’s coming next.”

After bursting onto the scene as a rookie, Robinson has done nothing but improve with every new season in the NFL. He has accounted for 1,450 or more yards in every season, with that total improving every year.

His 2,298 yards from scrimmage were the 12th most in league history, and the most since 2019. Between 2024 and 2025, Robinson accounted for 10 consecutive games of 100 or more yards, tying for the second-longest stretch of games in franchise history.

After leading the NFL in that category, he was named to two All-Pro teams – first-team running back and second-team all-purpose player. He was also named to his second consecutive Pro Bowl and finished fourth in the voting for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year.

The fifth-year option the Falcons hold on his contract will officially be picked up at some point this offseason, but a new deal could be in his future, too.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba became the first player from Robinson’s draft class to receive a new contract, but there is no reason the Falcons’ running back is not the next one. Like Smith-Njibga, albeit at a different position, Robinson will reset the market.

Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) paces the market right now, but he is closely followed by Christian McCaffrey ($19 million). Between Robinson, Achane, and Gibbs, whichever player signs last will become the newest, highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Robinson has been the embodiment of what the Falcons want, both on and off the field. The sooner they can lock him down, the better.

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