Atlanta Falcons Add Another to IR, Promote Replacement

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have officially placed wide receiver and standout special teams contributor KhaDarel Hodge on injured reserve. The multifaceted contributor had missed the full week of practice leading up to the team’s West Coast trip to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16 due to a shoulder injury.

With this placement, Hodge would be forced to miss a minimum of four games, which means his 2025 season will come to an end. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris confirmed with the media that he would miss Sunday’s game in Arizona, but this will now serve as a disappointing end to his season.

Hodge was one of the Falcons' pair of Pro Bowl selections from the 2024 season. He was selected as a special teamer after his standout season there. He blocked two punts and returned another punt for a touchdown. The wideout was also an occasional contributor on offense – in Week 5, Hodge caught the walk-off touchdown to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That was the first time in his career that he was named to the Pro Bowl.

His 2025 season has not been met with the same level of success. Hodge will finish the year having played in just 12 games (one start). On offense, he caught just three of his 10 targets for 31 yards. He made nine tackles on special teams.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons signed safety Jammie Robinson.

A former fifth-round draft selection from the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson has played in 24 games over his three-year career. The defender has played 57 special teams snaps over three games this season for Atlanta, but has yet to record a snap.

The former Florida State Seminole from Lee County, Georgia, saw action in six games for the Carolina Panthers in 2024, where he recorded one defensive tackle and two special teams tackles. In 2023, he played in 15 games (two starts), where he totaled 11 tackles.

Robinson will be able to come in and replicate the contributions of Jordan Fuller, who was released last week .

Kickoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals is set for 4:05 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. As of now, the Falcons are three-point favorites in this game.