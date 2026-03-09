Former Atlanta Falcons' RB Tyler Allgeier Finds His New Team

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier has landed with a new team in free agency. The news, first reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo , is that he will sign a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals worth $12.25 million.

Allgeier will join a physical backfield headlined by James Conner, who just revised his contract to return for his tenth season (sixth in Arizona). His salary cap hit was set to be $9.8 million, but at 30 (and 31 by the start of training camp), his years as the bell-cow player could soon be coming to an end. The power back has 6,065 yards and 60 touchdowns over nine NFL seasons.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the Falcons will now have a void to fill. He set the franchise’s rookie rushing record in 2022, but the Falcons opted to target Robinson the next offseason. The move has since paid off in a major way for them, but it did relegate Allgeier to the role of second fiddle.

Allgeier has been a go-to option for the Falcons as a short-yardage back, but his contributions did not stop there. Looking back at his numbers over the last three years, he has piled on 1,841 yards, 15 touchdowns (4.0 yards per carry), and no fumbles. Allgeier is also a capable receiver, catching 45 passes for 377 yards and a touchdown.

No matter the role, Allgeier was willing and able to be a strong player, and the Falcons will be hard-pressed to find any better options. He had his eyes set on being a starter in the NFL, and he may get the chance to do that in Arizona.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

After years of being relegated to a backup position in Atlanta, he will compete with Conner and Trey Benson after their injury issues last season. That duo combined to play seven games, rushing for 255 yards and one touchdown (3.98 yards per carry). As a team, the Cardinals finished No. 31 in the NFL in yards rushing per game (93.1) and were understandably in the market to find a consistent threat for their new-look coaching staff.

The durable Allgeier should have a strong case to take over that offense as a day-one starter.