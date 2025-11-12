Atlanta Falcons Add Former Carolina DB Ahead of Week 11 Matchup with Panthers
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons have made a flurry of roster moves official after the news came out that offensive tackle Storm Norton would be placed back on the season-ending injured reserve by league rule.
The Falcons failed to activate the offensive tackle after he was designated to return 21 days ago. Head coach Raheem Morris had this to say when asked about it.
“Storm will end up having to go back on the IR,” Morris said Wednesday. The official announcement is expected to be made sometime later in the day.
Norton did not practice ahead of the team’s Week 10 trip to Berlin and did not travel with the team. The Falcons formally announced that move on Wednesday afternoon. Norton’s 2025 season is officially over.
After the injuries to both Norton and Kaleb McGary during the summer, the Falcons have leaned on Elijah Wilkinson to fill that role for them at right tackle. Wilkinson has since had an up-and-down year as the full-time starter, but it will remain his role for the remainder of the season.
In another move, the Falcons designated linebacker Malik Verdon to return from the non-football injury (NFI) list, where he has been since the start of training camp in July. The undrafted free agent was one of the 11 players signed after last spring’s draft.
The rookie out of Iowa State spent four seasons with the Cyclones. Robinson appeared in 27 games, where he totaled 134 tackles (68 solo), 10 passes defensed, four tackles for loss, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
If he practices this week, the rookie could get his first taste of NFL action.
The Falcons also had an open practice squad slot that they filled when they signed safety Jammie Robinson.
The veteran spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons of NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers after they selected him in the fifth-round of the 2023 Draft. Over his 21 games with the franchise, Robinson made two starts and totaled 20 tackles in a rotational role.
Robinson has since made stops with the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Lions since the Panthers moved on from him last season.
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.