Atlanta Falcons Bring Back Familiar Face on Offensive Line
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons have brought offensive lineman Andrew Stueber back to the roster as a member of their practice squad, as announced by the team on Tuesday afternoon.
The Falcons have been busy up at Flowery Branch, trying to replace several injured players on their roster. As a result, there has been a lot of mixing and matching of players between the practice squad and active roster.
Stueber has been one of those players for the Falcons in recent weeks.
Stueber was most recently with the Falcons after they brought him in to provide depth after picking up several injuries along their offensive line. Left guard Matthew Bergeron and right guard Chris Lindstrom were both injured in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Patriots, and Stueber was a potential emergency solution.
The versatility of Stueber also provides some insurance at the tackle position for the Falcons now that Storm Norton is lost for the season after failing to be activated during his 21-day window.
Stueber, a former seventh-round pick, is a familiar face in Atlanta, having been on their practice squad in 2024 before being signed by Cincinnati last October. He played in seven games for the Bengals, taking snaps at both left tackle and right guard. The Bengals then opted to release Stueber in August following the conclusion of training camp.
What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Falcons did not use Stueber, and he was a healthy scratch for the team in their Week 10 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin.
He was later released from the 53-man roster on Saturday for defensive lineman Elijah Garcia ahead of the Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers, but it was clear the front office sees a role for him on this team. Now, he will occupy a practice squad spot at Flowery Branch.
The Falcons will look to snap their five-game losing streak on Sunday in Week 12 against the Saints. Kickoff for the game is set for 1:00 p.m. in New Orleans.