Atlanta Falcons Fill Critical Needs, Add Depth in ESPN's 7-Round Mock Draft

New Atlanta Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham did an admirable job of filling the team's biggest needs during free agency earlier this month. As the Falcons' focus turns towards April's NFL Draft, Atlanta has the luxury of knowing they can focus on getting their highest graded player and that he'll more than likely be a contributor in 2026.

With the exception of possibly offensive line and quarterback, there are starting snaps, or at least rotational snaps to be had at nearly every position for a rookie. Wide receiver, cornerback, and defensive tackle remain needs on this team, and offensive tackle could become crucial in the near future with Jake Matthews having turned 34 last month and Kaleb McGary is coming off a knee injury, entering the final year of his guaranteed money.

One of the trends we've found doing a litany of mock drafts is that if the Falcons don't get a defensive tackle in the second round, it becomes exceedingly difficult to get one capable of cracking the two deep in later rounds.

ESPN's Matt Miller may have come to the same conclusion with his latest seven-round mock draft, because he has the Falcons selecting former Georgia Bulldogs standout Christen Miller with their first pick (No. 48 overall).

"Atlanta boosted the edges of its defense last year by selecting Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in Round 1, but the middle still needs work," Miller wrote on ESPN. "Miller is a rock at nose tackle and does the dirty work of keeping interior blockers busy so linebackers and edge rushers can run free."

Miller checked in at the NFL Combine at 6'3 3/4" and 321 pounds. He adds a combination of heft and quickness the team has lacked for years.

Miller mentioned the Falcons addressed the edge in the 2025 draft, but there's no guarantee Pearce will be back with the team in 2026. They've added depth in free agency with Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam, but they're both on one-year contracts.

UCF edge Malachi Lawrence put on a show at the NFL Combine. His traits put him in company with Myles Garrett, Montez Sweat, and T.J. Watt. Miller has him going No. 50 to the Lions. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Falcons call his name if he's available on draft night.

UCF EDGE Malachi Lawrence is one of four EDGE rushers since 2015 with an RAS > 9.89 and a sack rate > 4.00%, joining Montez Sweat, TJ Watt, and Myles Garrett. His length and elite movement skills all show up on film.. pic.twitter.com/YtU8w1bw0l — Adam Carter (@impactfbdata) March 17, 2026

With Christen Miller as the pick in the second round, the Falcons still have openings at wide receiver and cornerback. Miller takes care of those in the third and fourth rounds with wide receiver Deion Burks out of Oklahoma in the third, and cornerback Will Lee III in the fourth.

"The Falcons have big-bodied, jump-ball targets in Drake London and Kyle Pitts Sr., but need a speed option and someone who can win with the ball. Burks is a slot receiver with 'make you miss' ability and 4.3 speed," Miller wrote on ESPN.

Speed in the slot with run after the catch ability is music to the ears of Falcons fans. Miller is right, it's exactly what the Falcons offense is missing from a personnel standpoint. Darnell Mooney was that guy in 2024, but he suffered a precipitous drop-off in 2025, and the offense was worse for it.

Will Lee III is a bigger, mature cornerback from Texas A&M. He turns 23 in April and measured 6'1 1/2" and 189 pounds at the NFL Combine. His 40-yard dash was solid at 4.52, and his vertical jump of 42" and his broad jump of 11'0 were outstanding.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com says he lacks pure instincts in coverage, which makes him better in man than zone at this point in his career. "Lee has traits and scheme versatility, toggling between quality backup and eventual starter as a prospect," Zierlein wrote.

Without a fifth-round pick, the Falcons aren't on the clock again until pick No. 215 in the sixth, and Miller has them taking offensive tackle Markel Bell out of Miami. Bell is a mammoth human being, measuring 6'9 1/4" and 346 pounds at the NFL Combine. He was a standout at the Senior Bowl, especially in pass protection. He completely engulfed pass rushers.

He needs to play with better bend and leverage in the running game, but he's a high-upside developmental tackle that the Falcons would be lucky to get in the sixth round.

To close out the draft, Miller has the Falcons taking tight end Dallen Bentley out of Utah. Bentley was also a combine attendee and measured 6'4 1/8" and 253 pounds. He showed good athleticism with a 4.62 forty, 35" vertical, and 9'10 broad jump.

Known primarily as a blocker at Utah, he broke out last season with 48 catches for 620 yards and six touchdowns. The Falcons signed Austin Hooper in free agency and still have Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner under contract. Bentley would be a cheap Woerner replacement if the Falcons decide they'd like to save roughly $4 million.

Ideally, the Falcons would like to move back in the second or third round and add more picks. However, with the five picks they had, Miller had an excellent mock draft for the Falcons. Each of the first three picks would likely see action in 2026, and Bell is a huge upside offensive tackle who may be needed in 2027.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23rd, but the Falcons won't be on the clock until the second round starts on Friday.

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