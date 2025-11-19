Atlanta Falcons Get a Key Offensive Player Back Ahead of Saints Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are back on the practice field as they look to snap what has turned into a five-game losing streak. The health of this team has been a week-by-week development, and their Week 12 ramp up is no different.
The biggest news of the week is the loss of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to an ACL injury. He was placed on injured reserve on Monday, but it was announced on Wednesday that he would require season-ending surgery on his left knee.
Elsewhere, there were several notable DNPs on Wednesday’s injury report. Wide receiver Drake London (knee) will miss Week 12’s game in New Orleans, but several others were on this report. Insider linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) were both absent after missing Sunday’s game due to injury.
Additionally, rookie safety Xavier Watts (illness) was sick and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) sat out as he continues to heal from his foot injury from New England. The All-Pro guard has been a regular on the DNP list, but has played in each of the Falcons’ last two games.
One positive development from Wednesday was that left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) was back on the practice field for the first time since his injury in New England. He told the media after practice that he is hopeful that he will play in New Orleans, but that they will continue to test out his health as the week continues.
Another big return was that of Divine Deablo (forearm). The linebacker was officially designated to return today and was seen on the field with a rather large club on his left forearm. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is hopeful he could return to action on Sunday for the first time since his fracture against San Francisco.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) were also back on the practice field today in a limited capacity for the first time in over a week. Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) was practicing today, as he was all last week, but remains in the league-mandated protocol.
See below for the full injury report from Wednesday’s practice ahead of the Falcons’ Week 12 trip to New Orleans.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- ILB Divine Deablo (forearm)
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- S Jessie Bates III (not injury related – resting player)
- EDGE Jalon Walker (not injury related – resting player)
- CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (not injury related – resting player)
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (not injury related – resting player)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- WR Drake London (knee)
- QB Michael Penix (knee)
- S Xavier Watts (illness)
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)