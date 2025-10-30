Atlanta Falcons Offense Still Struggles in Key Category
The Atlanta Falcons have dropped two straight games since an impressive 24-14 Week 6 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The offense has scored just 20 points combined in its last eight quarters of football, and calling the offense “lackluster” would be putting it mildly.
Head coach Raheem Morris said during Wednesday’s presser that the struggling offense starts with the offensive line.
“Like I told you the other day, when we don’t play well up front, we’re not going to play really well,” Morris said. “We got to play better up front. We want to be able to run the football. We want to be able to throw the football down the field.”
All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom admitted the criticism is warranted.
“It’s deservingly so,” Lindstrom said. “You know, we didn’t do our job, and when we can’t do that, we can’t give anybody opportunities. So, it starts up front, and that means, you know, that has meaning. We just need to be better.”
Where the offensive line has struggled, especially lately, is in run blocking. The Atlanta Falcons' run block win rate is currently 68%, the second-worst win rate in the league.
The Falcons pride themselves as a run-first football team, and through the last two weeks, they have just 107 yards on the ground. Lindstrom knows there is urgency to get back on track, and the offensive line is working towards returning to form.
“I mean, obviously, you guys are all asking me questions about things that aren’t being identified and us not playing well. So there’s urgency,” Lindstrom said. “We know what we’re capable of. We know the unit that we are, and obviously that wasn’t our standard, so we need to be better.”
Atlanta’s offensive line has not been struggling all season. In fact, to open up the year, the Falcons had one of the best lines in the NFL, even without Kaleb McGary.
As the Falcons look to snap their two-game skid, rediscovering their early-season “dominance” in the trenches could be the key to reigniting the offense, which has lost its rhythm. Help may be on the way, with swing tackle Storm Norton, sooner rather than later.
Norton’s 21-day practice window was activated last Wednesday and Morris said if the tackle is healthy, he would compete for the starting right tackle spot.
“We’ve seen Storm [Norton] start for us before,” he said on Wednesday.
If the Falcons want to steady the ship, it starts up front, a sentiment that Chris Lindstrom wholeheartedly believes. Atlanta’s offensive identity has been built around “being able to run the ball on any and everyone,” and until the line helps reestablish that, this Falcons offense will keep searching for answers.