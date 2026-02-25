Atlanta Falcons Releasing Pro Bowler, Special Teams Ace

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons announced they are releasing wide receiver and special teams ace KhaDeral Hodge, clearing $2.64 million in cap space.

Hodge, a Pro Bowler in 2024, has been a fixture in Atlanta since he signed with the team in 2022. He signed a two-year, $6 million deal ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but new general manager Ian Cunningham has opted to go in a different direction. That doesn’t necessarily close the door on a return, just not at his previous price tag.

It’s easy to see why Atlanta gave him a two-year deal last offseason. Hodge’s 2024 campaign was great. He had some unforgettable moments both on special teams and as a receiver.

He recovered a muffed punt in the endzone for a score against the Falcons' most bitter rivals, the New Orleans Saints, in Week 4. In Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he blocked a punt and tipped another, helping Atlanta end a four-game skid while also winning NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. And most impressive of all, he delivered a walk-off 45-yard overtime touchdown against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

Unfortunately, that production did not come in 2025. On the field, Hodge saw a dip in special teams action this season, despite coming off a Pro Bowl season last year, dropping from 241 snaps to 219 according to Pro Football Focus. His role in FG/XP blocking also increased, a task he did not take on last year. As a receiver, Hodge had minimal impact this season with just three receptions for 31 yards (all of which came in Week 8 vs the Miami Dolphins) and no touchdowns.

As a new regime takes over in Atlanta, Hodge is unfortunately a cap casualty as new GM Ian Cunningham and head coach Kevin Stefanski look to turn around a team that has not made the playoffs this decade.

The Falcons fielded one of the worst special teams in the NFL last season, and it will be up to the newly revamped front office to fix that for the upcoming season. The release of Hodge will give the Falcons more financial flexibility to do so.

Hodge’s departure is a reminder of how quickly NFL rosters can change, even for Pro Bowl talent. For the Falcons, it's all about turning the page, revamping special teams, creating cap space and giving Cunningham and Stefanski room to build the team they want.

