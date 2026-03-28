Atlanta Falcons’ Three Most Underpaid Players Heading Into 2026

Pundits and fans alike are quick to call out a player for being “overpaid.” But there’s also the other side of the coin. Some players, including a few key pieces on the Atlanta Falcons, are producing far more than what their current contracts suggest they’re worth.

Atlanta’s primary objective, of course, is winning games as the 2026 season approaches. But identifying and eventually retaining young players is also critical when trying to build something lasting.

The Falcons currently rank among the bottom ten teams in available cap space for 2025. With several contracts set to come off the books after next season, Atlanta is expected to climb back into the top half of the league in financial flexibility.

Falcons on SI takes a look at three of the most underpaid players on Atlanta’s roster heading into 2026.

Bijan Robinson

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has a case for being the NFL's most underrated player. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Robinson’s monstrous impending payday is no secret. It’s just a matter of where it ends up coming from.

In the meantime, the Falcons will reap the benefits of his upcoming fifth-year option ($11.4 million), which is the cheapest among all first-rounders selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. When Atlanta selected him with the eighth overall pick, he signed a four-year, $21.95 million contract.

Robinson has established himself as one of the NFL’s top offensive weapons, finishing among the league’s top five in rushing yards in each of the past two seasons while also catching 198 passes in his career.

He finished with the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL last season, totaling 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 79 passes for 820 yards and four touchdowns.

He’s the type of player who can serve as both a workhorse back and a security blanket for any quarterback, making him a primary target for Atlanta to allocate resources toward retaining.

Drake London

Now entering the final year of his rookie contract, London has proven he's a piece Atlanta can't afford to lose. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another young star still playing on his rookie contract, London’s expected deal would almost certainly be even bigger if he had more consistent quarterback play over the past few years.

Heading into his fifth NFL season, the Falcons picked up his team option, guaranteeing him a salary of $16.8 million this year. When averaging out contracts across the position, London ranks just 44th among receivers in annual salary, but he could easily work his way into the top 10 by the time 2027 rolls around.

Last season, London hauled in 68 passes for 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. His best season came in 2024, when he earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 after leading the team with 100 catches for 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns.

London fits the mold of a prototypical No. 1 receiver, standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds while displaying enough fluidity to run a full route tree.

Between London and Robinson, Atlanta has two franchise cornerstones under the age of 25, leaving essentially a starter pack for sustained offensive success sitting right in its lap.

Brandon Dorlus

Brandon Dorlus turned into one of Atlanta’s most productive pass rushers while playing on one of the NFL's cheapest contracts. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After a forgettable rookie season, the former fourth-round pick emerged as a surprisingly productive and key factor in one of the league’s top pass rushes last season.

In his second year, the defensive lineman finished second on the team with 8.5 sacks while totaling 27 tackles. His best game of the season came during Atlanta's 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, when he finished with 1.5 sacks and four combined tackles.

Among all NFL players who reached his sack total or higher, Dorlus’ 2026 base salary of just over $1 million is the lowest.

With pass rusher Leonard Floyd still unsigned in free agency and rookie standout James Pearce Jr.’s future clouded, Dorlus is a developing, high-upside player who could anchor Atlanta’s defensive line moving forward.

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