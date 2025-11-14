Atlanta Radio Host Makes Bold Prediction for Packers Coach
The Atlanta Falcons are currently on a four-game losing streak, which has driven their record down to 3-6. They still have a little time left to turn their year around, but the 2025 season has quickly turned into a lost one.
Whenever these types of seasons happen, the pressure to perform starts to red-line. In the instance that the results don’t follow, people often speculate about personnel changes.
The hosts at 680 The Fan appear to be pushing for those decisions to be made sooner rather than later, but especially if one person becomes available. During Thursday’s edition of Chuck & Chernoff, Matt Chernoff says that he had some intel that would be of interest to Falcons fans.
“I was told by somebody to keep an eye on Matt LeFleur,” Chernoff said. “And I said, ‘Tell me more.’”
Chernoff said it is likely that the Raheem Morris era will end with his termination. When that happens, he does not know. Whenever it does happen, he is under the impression that the Packers’ head coach would be interested in making a return to his former team.
“I was told that the Packers, who are one of the more stable franchises in all of the NFL, might make a switch at head coach if they don’t make the playoffs, which I was shocked to hear,” the sports radio host continued. “Matt LeFluer’s record with the Green Bay Packers is 72-36-1 in seven seasons. That’s one of the great starts to a career that anybody’s ever had.”
Since coming to Green Bay, LeFleur has handled one of the rare quarterback transitions the franchise has experienced over the last 30 years.
“There’s never drama, they don’t attract free agents – that’s why the Michah [Parsons trade] was so big for them, because they just don’t do stuff like that,” Chernoff continued. “But I was told that he still has a connection with the Falcons, a good relationship, and would be interested in coming back here. I will tell you, 100%, that is the perfect choice for this franchise that could save them.”
The 680 The Fan host went as far as to say that if the Falcons are still employing Morris if or when the Packers move on from LeFleur, the team should simply make the switch.
“Raheem’s unemployed the next day,” Chernoff said. “You go get LeFleur as your head coach, play-sheet in his hand, and bring stability in a way that Dan Reeves brought in the '90s when the Falcons were following Jerry Glanville and June Jones, and they needed stability. Dan was further along in his career, but remember what Dan brought: experience, winning, [and] he could work with young quarterbacks. Matt LeFleur can bring all that stuff.”
LeFleur served as the quarterbacks coach in Atlanta under Dan Quinn during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He was considered to be an up-and-coming name, but he left to become the Rams' offensive coordinator in 2017 after Kyle Shanahan departed for San Francisco.
He has been the head coach in Green Bay since the 2019 season.
The Falcons kick off their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.