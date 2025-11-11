Atlanta’s Rookie Duo Is Giving Falcons Fans Hope for the Future
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons, losers of four straight games, have been struggling in recent weeks, but it hasn’t been all bad for this team. Since Jalon Walker returned to the lineup, they have witnessed a snapshot into their future, too.
The Falcons’ No. 15 and No. 26 picks from last spring’s draft. Walker and James Pearce Jr. have been just about everything the front office could have hoped for through the first half of the NFL season.
Walker, who has struggled with some nagging soft-tissue injuries going back to training camp, has quickly turned into a bona fide difference maker for the Falcons. He has been tremendous as an every-down contributor for this unit, and he’s made an impact all over the first two levels of the defense.
Walker came into the league ready to make an impact in run defense, and he’s done that, but it’s what he's done on the edge in recent weeks that’s been so impressive.
Despite this only being his first season as an off-the-edge pass rusher, he has three sacks in the Falcons’ last two games since coming back from injury.
The highlight of his return to this unit has been the one-two punch that he and Pearce have flashed. They are the only rookies in the NFL to record a sack, force a fumble, and recover a fumble this season – and they did it in each of the last two weeks.
“It was great to have him back,” Raheem Morris said last week about Walker. “He was on the edge, he was in the middle, he was a dropper. He had a couple of significant plays in the game, whether it be the two sacks that had James [Pearce Jr.] pick up one ball and help us score in the red zone one time, or it was another one where he got a big-time sack with some moves and things of that nature, and his presence, his energy against the run and the pass is definitely a sight to see. It's something that we look forward to seeing more of.”
Pearce also flashed some of his elite upside on Sunday. That rookie finished with a sack, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and four pressures in Week 10. His speed off the line has increased in recent weeks, and he has started making his presence felt.
The former Volunteer has 18 quarterback pressures and is winning in his pass rushes. He still has just 1.5 sacks on the season, but those will come in time.
“That’s complementary football for us,” Walker said about the way he’s combined for success with Pearce. “I’m excited for me and James and the opportunity that we have to impact the defense.”
The pair has done exactly what was expected of them and has instantly led the rejuvenation of this Falcons pass rush. Through nine games, the Falcons are fifth in the league with 29 sacks, a total they have typically reached after a full 17-game slate. They are on pace for 55 team sacks, which would break their franchise record of 48.
While they are not on pace to do it yet, Walker and several other youngsters on this defense, in Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison, are on pace for double-digit sacks. No individual has done that in a Falcons uniform since 2016. In fact, no Falcon has exceeded 6.5 sacks since 2020.
The numbers have been strong, and most would say well worth any aggressive trades in the draft. After years of struggles, this team appears to have found its solution, and it came in the form of two rookies.
Now it just needs to start turning into wins.
“I don’t just play to participate, I play to go win,” Walker said. “Playoffs are still in sight for me. We still gotta keep our foot on the gas.”