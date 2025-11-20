Deablo Expresses Eagerness to Get Healthy, Aid Spiraling Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo was placed on injured reserve after fracturing his forearm in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. On Monday, head coach Raheem Morris announced that Deablo will be designated to return from the IR.
The Falcons have not won a game since Deablo went down with an injury, and are currently on a five-game losing streak. For him, it was tough not being with the team during the stretch.
“It was rough. Especially when I was watching at home, some away games. You know, you want to be out there helping your team," he said.
Still, Deablo knows exactly what he brings on defense, even if he doesn’t like certain labels.
“I think I just bring some speed to the table, some power,” the defender said. “Another mind out there. I don’t like the phrase that I’m a coach on the field, because coaches do a lot more, but I can definitely help out.”
Deablo can do more than help out. He’s been one of the better linebackers in the NFL this season. He is currently Pro Football Focus (PFF) fourth-highest graded linebacker (out of 81 total) with an 86.0 season grade. He’s also been a standout in coverage, nearly reeling in his first career interception multiple times, while also logging four pass breakups in six games, already surpassing his career high of two, and tied for the second-most in the NFL amongst all linebackers.
Where the Falcons have missed him most is with his run defense. In the five games he missed (he played barely a quarter against the 49ers), the Falcons have allowed 174 rushing yards, 141 rushing yards, 110 rushing yards, 323 rushing yards and 67 rushing yards. It’s been rough on the ground for Atlanta, and the one game they finally stopped the run, Bryce Young burned them through the air for nearly 450 yards and three scores.
With Deablo off the field, J.D. Bertrand was forced on the field, and he’s struggled since. In his last three starts against the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts, he’s had PFF grades of 28.8, 48.1 and 44.2. In coverage, quarterbacks targeting Bertrand have completed 88.9%, 75% and 50% of attempts. In Week 11, he only saw snaps on special teams.
Deablo’s impact extends beyond the field. He is seen as a leader of the defense, something that he welcomes.
“Oh, I love it,” he said. I feel like if somebody asks me a question, I’m grateful to answer. I feel like if we’re all on the same page, all 11 will be a great defense.”
With Deablo set to return, the Falcons will hope his presence can help stabilize a defense that’s struggled of late. His combination of speed, power, and leadership is exactly what Atlanta needs right now.