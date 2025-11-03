No 'Bulls***' Falcons Drake London Isn't Interested in Big Day vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA – In case anyone was not paying attention, Drake London just reminded the NFL exactly who he was on Sunday. Despite the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots, the Atlanta Falcons’ wide receiver had a tremendous performance.
London caught nine of his 14 targets for 118 yards and three touchdowns, the first hat-trick and the second multi-touchdown game of his career. He accounted for 53% of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s 221 passing yards.
“We talked about uncommon effort last night. What he did today was come out and play with uncommon effort,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said. “It wasn't just Drake. It was men across the board that played that way. Try to get us a win versus a very good football team.”
According to the Falcons’ team notes, the fourth-year receiver became the first Falcon with three or more receiving touchdowns in a road game since Andre Rison in Week 3 of the 1993 season. He also becomes the third Falcon all-time to notch three-plus receiving touchdowns and eight-plus receptions in a game.
London's heroic efforts included what should have been a game-tying touchdown catch on this spectacular play on 4th down late in the game.
“That's just him, that's him,” Penix said about London. “He's going to go out there and ball out every time he steps on the field. He's a special player, special person. He does special things each and every week. It's exciting to see. Happy that he's on our team.”
London matched up with the Patriots’ cornerback Christian Gonzalez in this game, and the All-Pro had praised the Falcons’ wideout afterwards.
“He is a talented receiver, like a lot of receivers in this league,” Gonzalez said after the game. “We had our battles. He won a couple, I won a couple. That is the nature of this position, you just have to make plays.”
No matter how strong a performance he may have had, London does not seem to care. All he wants at the end of a game is the win.
“Terrible. I do not feel good,” London said. “We just lost the game.”
London could only shake his head when asked about whether his standout performance was any sort of consolation prize after taking the loss back to Atlanta.
“It’s a loss, so it’s going to hurt regardless,” London said. “It doesn’t matter if I had one catch or no catches or anything. It’s a loss, so I don’t care about any personal stats or any bulls*** like that.”
Up next for the Falcons is a trip across the Atlantic to take on another top-flight AFC opponent with the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff in Berlin is set for 9:30 at Olympiastadion as a part of the NFL’s multi-year commitment to playing games in Germany. This will be the first game in NFL history to take place in Berlin.