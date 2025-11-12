Drake London Leads Long List of Injuries for Falcons Ahead of Week 11
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Week 11, eager to put a brutal four-game stretch behind them after dropping to 3-6 on the year. Injuries to key personnel have lingered over this team for several weeks, and this one appears to be no different, according to Wednesday’s injury report.
And this report was a long one.
Earlier today, it was made official that offensive tackle Storm Norton (ankle) would be placed on season-ending injured reserve, but he was not the only offensive lineman of note on Wednesday.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) were notable DNPs. Lindstrom was able to play in Week 10 after going down with his injury in Week 9, but Bergeron was missed on Sunday. In a positive development there, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that his left guard moved up from “week-to-week” to “day-to-day” coming into Week 11.
Additionally, left tackle Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting) was a limited participant.
Other players who either missed or left Sunday’s game included defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle), edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring), edge DeAngelo Malone (ankle), and inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring). All of these players were DNPs on Wednesday, while cornerbacks Dee Alford (concussion) and Mike Hughes (neck) were limited.
Malone is also expected to be placed on injured reserve.
There were several notable absences from practice on Wednesday, including many different starters and key role players for the Falcons.
Wide receiver Drake London (illness) was not on the practice field, but neither were wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), defensive linemen Brandon Dorlus (oblique) and Zach Harrison (knee).
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.
See below for their full injury report from Wednesday’s indoor practice.
FULL PARTICIPATION:
- DL LaCale London (shoulder)
LIMITED PARTICIPATION:
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- T Jake Matthews (not injury related – resting)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- WR Drake London (illness)
- WR Jamal Agnew (foot)
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- LS Liam McCullough (not injury related – personal matter)
- ILB DeAngelo Malone (ankle)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)
- DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)