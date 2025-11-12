Atlanta Falcons Lose Offensive Tackle for Season
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for Week 11, eager to put a brutal stretch of games behind them after dropping to 3-6 on the year. A brutal stretch of injuries has hit this team as it crosses over the midpoint of the regular season.
Offensive tackle Storm Norton was designated to return from his injured reserve stint, but suffered some kind of setback as he was making that comeback. Wednesday marked the 21-day deadline for the offensive lineman to be activated, and head coach Raheem Morris confirmed what many were fearing.
“Storm will end up having to go back on the IR,” Morris said Wednesday. The official announcement is expected to be made sometime later in the day. "That didn't go the way we wanted it. So, he's going to end up going back on IR at some point [today]."
After the injuries to both Norton and Kaleb McGary during the summer, the Falcons have leaned on Elijah Wilkinson to fill that role for them at right tackle. He has had an up-and-down year as the full-time starter, but the Falcons will now be forced to lean on him for the remainder of the regular season.
In addition to Norton’s ailment, the Falcons were without starting cornerback Mike Hughes due to a neck injury and lost Dee Alford to a concussion in their Week 10 loss to the Colts in Berlin.
Morris confirmed that Alford will enter the concussion protocol, while Hughes will be available for practice this week. He is optimistic that Hughes could return to action in Week 11.
Keith Taylor was called up from the practice squad for the game, and he stepped in for Hughes and Alford last Sunday.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who missed his first game since 2017 on Sunday, is still going through the process of making his return from a hamstring injury. Morris said he will trust the veteran and could take it all the way up to game time in Week 11.
"We're very hopeful for [him to return] this week," Morris said. "He's a vet, so we'll give him all the way up until showtime."
Left guard Matthew Bergeron was called “week-to-week” by Morris last week after suffering an ankle injury. The Falcons' head coach confirmed he would be “day-to-day” this week, a positive development for the offensive lineman.
Special teams contributor DeAngelo Malone will be placed on the injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury. He will miss at least the next four games.
The Falcons are set to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 11, where they will look to avenge a 30-point, shutout loss from Week 3 to their division rivals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons enter the week having lost their last four games, while the Panthers have lost two of their previous three.