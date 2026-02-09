Post-Super Bowl Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft Features Major Needs

The Atlanta Falcons are in the thick of the NFL’s offseason. Now that the Super Bowl has come and gone, we can turn our attention to the upcoming draft season.

There are plenty of important dates and deadlines to keep an eye on as the offseason unfolds, but the next major one for the draft will come on February 23rd when the NFL Scouting Combine returns to Indianapolis. However, the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl have already taken place, meaning we have a small sample of pre-draft evaluations.

Ian Cunningham, the new Falcons general manager, has stated his affinity for draft picks.

“There are different ways you can use them, but that's why we value them. That's why we will value them," he said. “We only have five right now, but we had, we only had five in Chicago my first year there, too. I think we ended up with 10. So we love those picks, and we're going to definitely build through the draft that way.”

He cut his teeth as a scout for the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles, where he learned how to build Super Bowl-winning rosters, before taking on a more decision-making role with the Chicago Bears.

Atlanta currently holds five picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, including 2-48, 3-79, 4-114, 6-196, and 7-231. They will not pick in the first round after trading that pick to the Los Angeles Rams for the rights to select James Pearce Jr., and they will not pick in the fifth round after trading that pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the rights to draft Xavier Watts.

The Falcons could always make trades for swings at the plate, but assuming they don’t, Falcons OnSi took a swing at how the draft could unfold.

Post-Super Bowl Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft

2-48 – OMAR COOPER JR., WR, INDIANA

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Omar Cooper Jr. was a cornerstone player for the national championship-winning Indiana Hoosiers. He finished with 69 receptions for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns, including this unbelievable game-winning catch against Penn State.

The Falcons have a glaring need for playmakers at wide receiver, and Cooper would check that off for them in a big way. He’s a fluid route runner and consistently wins contested catches. If he has a good combine, there is a chance he rises on boards between now and the draft.

3-79 – JACOB RODRIGUEZ, LB, TEXAS TECH

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez was one of college football’s best defenders in 2025, and he finished fifth in the Heisman voting for his performance. He is a sideline-to-sideline linebacker who is strong in coverage but willing to mix it up in the run game. Rodriguez finished with 94 tackles, seven forced fumbles, four interceptions, one sack, and three pass breakups.

With a pending decision on Kaden Elliss, the Falcons could be in the market for a new linebacker. Regardless, Rodriguez could be the linebacker of the future for Atlanta, and pairing him with Divine Deablo would create a formidable duo.

4-114 – TIM KEENAN III, DL, ALABAMA

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Tim Keenan III | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tim Keenan III has the chance to become a reliable anchor along the interior defensive line. At 320 pounds, he has fantastic size and projects as a strong run defender. He finished his senior season with 11 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble.

Atlanta finished 24th in run defense (126.2 yards allowed per game) and 27th in expected points added per rush (+0.01). The Falcons need some size and depth on their interior, and Keenan offers them that in spades.

6-196 – DOMANI JACKSON, CB, ALABAMA

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Domani Jackson | Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Jackson offers some fantastic speed and athleticism for the cornerback position. The former five-star recruit played his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, recording 89 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in that time. Before Alabama, he played for the USC Trojans.

The Falcons need to solidify depth in the cornerback room, and Jackson has the chance to develop into a quality piece for them with some upside.

7-231 – RILEY NOWAKOWSKI, TE, INDIANA

Indiana Hoosiers tight end Riley Nowakowski | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons have a looming decision at tight end with Kyle Pitts Sr., and Nowakowski could provide a good blocker with some upside as a receiver. He finished his senior season with 32 catches for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Nowakowski will not be able to offer nearly as much in the receiving game as Pitts, but he could develop in the Kevin Stefanski system and provide some depth to the tight end room.