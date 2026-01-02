Falcons at Risk of Losing Massive Chunk of Receiving Production Sunday

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have their official list of injury designations for their home finale against the New Orleans Saints in Week 18. The major thing to watch is the volume of pass catchers that have landed with questionable designations.

Star wideout Drake London has been a regular here over the seasons’ second half. He injured his PCL against the Carolina Panthers. London has appeared in both of the Falcons’ last two games, but has not been a big contributor. He is questionable for Sunday.

The newer face is wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who was added to the injury report with a knee injury on Thursday, and he was listed as a limited participant for a second straight day. Tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) also had his name included as a player with a questionable designation.

The trio of players account for 2,134 of the team’s 3,523 total yards through the air (60.5%), but also 175 receptions (55.7%) and 12 touchdowns (66.7%). This will be an important thing to monitor ahead of Sunday’s game.

Elsewhere, Mike Hughes was placed on the injured reserve on Thursday, removing his name from the injury report for Week 18, but Brandon Dorlus was a DNP on Friday. The defensive lineman (hamstring) will not play on Sunday.

The other DNP was cornerback Clark Phillips III, a player who was just recently designated to return from the injured reserve, but he will not play on Sunday.

Defensive lineman Sam Roberts and safety DeMarcco Hellams, who were also designated to return from the injured reserve, were both full participants. This leaves the door open for them to make their return to the field on Sunday, but would need to be activated to the 53-man roster on Saturday in order for that to happen.

Kickoff between the Falcons and Saints is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FULL PARTICIPATION

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

WR Darnell Mooney (knee)

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

S Jessie Bates III (not injury related – resting)

ILB Kaden Elliss (not injury related – resting)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness)

DL Brandon Dorlus (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Darnell Mooney (knee)

WR Drake London (knee)

TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee)

S DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring)

DL Sam Roberts (knee/ankle)

DOUBTFUL

n/a

OUT