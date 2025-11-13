Falcons Could Get Defensive Lynchpin Divine Deablo Back Soon, and They Need Him
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons may soon be getting one of their most important defenders back as the team hits the second half of the season. Linebacker Divine Deablo has missed each of their last three games, but could make a return in Week 12.
The defender was placed on the injured reserve after suffering a fractured forearm in the Falcons’ loss to the 49ers in Week 8. He would be mandated, by league rules, to miss at least four weeks of action.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris appeared to be optimistic that he could make his return as soon as the team’s matchup with the Saints in New Orleans.
“He’s looking good,” Morris said on Wednesday. “ But I’ll be hoping to talk to you about that next week.”
ESPN’s NFL Nation reporter Marc Ramondi followed up, asking if the head coach felt that Deablo could return to the field by Week 12.
“I hope so, I think so, I believe so,” Morris said. “Don’t want to give you any guarantees, but he looks good.”
The Falcons will certainly be hoping to get him back sooner rather than later. Since he’s been gone, the defense has regressed, and the team has lost all four games in his absence.
Deablo broke onto the scene during training camp with several head-turning performances. Coaches and players alike praised the linebacker for his athleticism, instincts, and what he could bring to this defense. That directly translated to the field for the first five games of the season.
Atlanta was at or near the top across several defensive metrics, including the league’s No. 2 overall unit. To that point in the year, the defense had not given up a 100-yard rusher, a 100-yard receiver, a 200-yard passer, or 300 yards of total offense – all four totals have been reached since losing him.
Over those four games (including after he went down with an injury against San Francisco), the Falcons have given up an average of 125 more yards of total offense, an extra touchdown per game, 52 more yards per game passing, and 73 more yards on the ground per game.
Of course, there is more to it than simply losing a single player. There always is in football. But losing him clearly threw a wrench into their defensive plans.
Since losing him to injury, the Falcons have opted to replace him in a committee approach, utilizing a rotating combination of JD Bertrand, Ronnie Harrison, DeMarcco Hellams, Josh Woods, and even some Billy Bowman Jr.
“I felt like [there has been] steady improvement from all those guys. The more they get to play, the more opportunities they have, the better they've performed,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Those guys are getting better, and they're growing. And also at the same time, hopefully Divine comes back soon.”
If he is cleared to return from IR next week, Deablo could be activated ahead of the team’s divisional matchup against the Saints in Week 12. Every game matters for a 3-6 for the Falcons’ fading hopes of turning their season around.