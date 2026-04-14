Falcons Begin Evaluating Quarterbacks as Competition Looms

FLOWERY BRANCH – The quarterback position is set to receive a lot of attention in Atlanta this summer. Newcomer Tua Tagovailoa will square off with incumbent starter Michael Penix Jr. to see who will lead the Atlanta Falcons into the 2026 season.

While that battle will be put on pause until Penix returns from his ACL injury over the next several months, early discussions are beginning. Kevin Stefanski, who spoke to the media for the first time during the team’s voluntary workouts, addressed the looming competition.

“Just focus on what's in front of them,” Stefanski said about what he is looking for from his two quarterbacks. “So much of their jobs and their evaluation is going to be on a day-to-day basis, and treat every meeting, treat every practice like it's a game. Put yourself in the game setting and give the best accounting of yourself that you can.”

Depth charts are still several months away from coming to fruition, but the evaluations are ongoing. As of April, this team is still months away from live bullets – or anything close to replicating them. Phase one lasts two weeks and entails strength training, conditioning, meetings, and physical rehab. Stefanski and the coaching staff are not permitted to instruct, reward participation, or even record attendance.

But with a new system coming to Atlanta, there are still plenty of ways for these two quarterbacks to show they are the man for the job.

“Both guys are learning the new system, as all the offensive players are, so there's gonna be a lot of building foundational knowledge for them throughout this offseason,” Stefanski continued. “Coach Van Pelt is working very hard with the quarterback room and focusing on the foundational knowledge first. But for any player, it's about being where your feet are, and making sure you're not getting too far ahead of yourself.”

This summer will mark the first open competition at Flowery Branch since Matt Ryan was drafted third overall back in 2008. It will certainly suck the oxygen out of the room, but it will not be an unfamiliar position for Bijan Robinson. He is used to this.

The running back had a quarterback battle all three years at Texas and a new Week 1 starter every year of his NFL career. In typical Robinson fashion, he remains optimistic.

“I think the competition will help them become great players in themselves,” Robinson said. “I think when they get the offense down – because obviously we're trying to get the offense down right now – and when they build that confidence, then it's our part – me, Drake [London], Jahan [Dotson], Kyle [Pitts Sr.], Charlie [Woerner], and all the guys – to make sure that we're playmakers for them and to make them feel as comfortable as possible.”

For now, the focus remains on learning rather than winning the job outright. Once Penix returns to full health and the offseason program progresses into more on-field work, one of the league’s more anticipated competitions will officially shift from conversation to reality.

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