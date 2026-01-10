Falcons Eye John Harbaugh, but His Demands Are Enormous

The Atlanta Falcons are in the early stages of the coaching search, and John Harbaugh may be at the top of their wish list. The former Baltimore Ravens coach is the hottest name on the market, with several teams having already reached out to his representatives. As a result of this high level of demand, the veteran coach will be able to set his own market.

According to Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, that is exactly what Harbaugh is doing, and the veteran head coach has some rather lofty expectations for his next team.

.@TonyGrossi has found out what John Harbaugh's requirements are to be interested in his next HC job:



- $20 million per year

- $10 million staff budget

- Total authority over the roster

- Would like to select his own GM



Would you do this if you're the Browns? pic.twitter.com/fvswssVSjF — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 9, 2026

Grossi claims that Harbaugh is allegedly requesting $20 million for his annual salary as head coach, $10 million to choose his staff, total authority over the roster, and the freedom to pick the next general manager wherever he ends up.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

The $20 million per year salary would equate to what Andy Reid is making with the Kansas City Chiefs, making the two of them the highest-paid coaches in the NFL ( per Sportico ). It would also constitute a $3 million raise for Harbaugh.

Even the $10 million for his staff feels about in line with what typical staffers make.

What feels less realistic is his ‘total authority’ over the roster and the freedom to choose the next general manager.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who addressed the media for his end-of-season press conference on Thursday morning, said that he would be interested in bringing Harbaugh to Atlanta.

"John has been one of the most successful coaches in the last 20 years in our league," Blank said. "He has won at every level. And so, he would certainly be a candidate who we'd want to spend some time with. Whether or not he would have any interest in Atlanta, I don't know."

The Falcons are not only in the midst of a coaching change, but an entire structural overhaul. They are first looking to bring in a new ‘ president of football ’ at some point in the coming days, before shifting to fill the position of head coach and general manager. They have begun lining up candidates, but they will have the flexibility to offer Harbaugh what he desires.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

Harbaugh ended his time in Baltimore as one of the NFL’s all-time winningest active coaches. He’s won a Super Bowl, and while he has struggled to get them back, he did have the Ravens as one of the league’s consistent contenders.

Meanwhile, the Falcons are in the midst of an eight-season playoff drought, tied for the longest in franchise history. They have what feels like a roster that can compete, but just have not been able to match results to their talent.

Perhaps a coach like Harbaugh could be the one who gets them to where they want to be, even if he has some rather exorbitant demands.