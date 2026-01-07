Tracker For New Atlanta Falcons President of Football

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris on Sunday evening. Fontenot held his position for five seasons, finishing with a combined record of 37-48, while Morris had his position for two seasons, finishing with a combined record of 16-18.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

According to the team, the Sportsology Group will assist with the search for the team’s next general manager, while the ZRG Partners will help with the search for the next head coach.

In addition to these decisions, Arthur Blank announced several major structural changes to the franchise on Monday morning, including the creation of a new position called the president of football.

This will likely be the first domino to fall for the franchise in what figures to be a very busy few weeks.

Many have speculated that this could be the role for former MVP-winning quarterback Matt Ryan, and that news may be coming over the next few days. However, many different names have since been added to the mix in Atlanta, so Falcons OnSI put together a running list of candidates that the team is reportedly considering.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!

See below for a running list of announcements for the Falcons' vacant position.

This list will be updated.

Falcons President of Football Candidates for 2026:

MATT RYAN, FORMER ATLANTA FALCONS QUARTERBACK

FIRST REPORTED - Monday, January 5th by Adam Schefter.

INTERVIEW DATE - Thursday or Friday

QUICK BIO - Ryan was the third overall pick in the 2008 draft and went on to throw for 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, and won 120 games over his 15 years. He received four Pro Bowl nods and won the MVP award for his standout 2016 season in which he led the Falcons to their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Ryan has since retired from the NFL and worked in the media, covering the league with CBS.

JOSH WILLIAMS, SAN FRANCISCO 49ers DIRECTOR OF SCOUTING & FOOTBALL OPS

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th by Ian Rapoport

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD

QUICK BIO - The 49ers’ exec has spent 15 seasons with the franchise, slowly climbing the organizational ranks. He started as a scouting assistant in 2011, but was promoted to pro personnel scout in 2013, national scouting representative in 2016, area scout in 2017, and then national scout in 2022. As of 2025, Williams oversees professional and college scouting, plus he contributes to player development and contract negotiations. He has held this role since 2024.

He also has a background outside of football, having worked for TD Ameritrade in New York City as a business analyst for investment products.

MIKE DISNER, DETROIT LIONS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th by Albert Breer.

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD

QUICK BIO - Mike Disner has been in the NFL for 19 years, spending the last seven in Detroit. He has held his current role of COO since 2022 and assumes responsibilities across both the football and business management teams. He oversees the organization's football operations and football administration, as well as leading the Lions' strategy and revenue teams. He has been integral in working alongside general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell on Detroit's rebuild.

BRANDT TILIS, CAROLINA PANTHERS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th by Albert Breer.

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD

QUICK BIO - Brandt Tilis is in his first season with the Carolina Panthers after spending 14 years with the Kansas City Chiefs in their front office, where he served as Vice President of Football Operations for three seasons (2021-23). In his current role, Tilis works with general manager Dan Morgan on scouting, salary cap, and analytics in the front office. He leads contract negotiations and is responsible for all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, and analytics, among other areas.

IAN CUNNINGHAM, CHICAGO BEARS ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

FIRST REPORTED - Tuesday, January 6th by Albert Breer.

INTERVIEW DATE - TBD

QUICK BIO - Cunningham, a two-time Super Bowl champion, cut his teeth as a scout before becoming the assistant general manager for the Bears in 2022. Over his 18 years in the NFL, he has touched nearly every aspect of front operations. He is also considered an early front-runner for the Falcons' general manager position.

This list will be updated.