Falcons Foolishly Urged to Explore Trade for Volatile Browns Receiver

With the 2026 NFL Draft just weeks away, the Atlanta Falcons remain in evaluation mode, continuing to assess key areas of need across the roster. One position that drew early attention this offseason was wide receiver.

Following free agency departures and the subsequent releases of Darnell Mooney and KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta was left with just Drake London and Casey Washington under contract at the position. Ian Cunningham moved quickly in free agency, adding Olamide Zaccheus and Jahan Dotson to bolster depth, but questions remained about the unit’s overall ceiling.

According to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid, wide receiver continues to surface as a position to watch for Atlanta heading into draft week.

“They [the Atlanta Falcons] have done an extensive amount of work there [defensive tackle], but another position that routinely popped into conversation was wide receiver,” Reid wrote .

It would not be a surprise if the Falcons addressed the wide receiver position in the coming weeks. However, NFL reporter Ralph Vacchiano believes Atlanta’s most impactful move at wide receiver should come via the trade market instead of the draft.

“New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski knows the ups and downs of the 27-year-old Jeudy, and he knows he needs a No. 2 receiver (currently, either Jahan Dotson or Olamide Zaccheaus will fill that role). Jeudy had a terrible season last year, but in 2024, he caught 90 passes for 1,229 yards… He’d be a huge help for No. 1 WR Drake London,” Vacchiano wrote .

Jeudy’s production has been volatile, and nowhere near worth the value that Vacchiano puts on him.

After a breakout 2024 campaign in which he totaled 90 receptions for 1,229 yards, Jeudy followed it up with just 50 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also recorded nine drops, and his 15.5% drop rate tied for the highest mark in the league.

The wideout has finished with fewer than 800 receiving yards and three touchdowns in two of his last three seasons, and has recorded fewer than five touchdowns in five of his six years in the league. The drops have been a recurring issue – even during his 1,200-yard campaign, he totaled 10 drops, tied for the third most in the NFL.

Given that context, it is exceedingly unlikely the Falcons would part with a high second-round pick for Jeudy, especially when it is their first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft. That approach would also run counter to the philosophy of general manager Ian Cunningham, who has emphasized building through added capital, not trading draft assets.

“New general manager Ian Cunningham has been very clear about his affinity for more selections,” NFL Nation Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi wrote. “Do not be surprised if the Falcons find a way to trade down or even trade a player for more picks.”

The Falcons’ interest in adding another playmaker is real, but the path they choose will be telling. While the idea of adding Jerry Jeudy adds intrigue, it ultimately feels misaligned with the Atlanta Falcons current approach.