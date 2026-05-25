The Falcons See Something Bigger Ahead for Kyle Pitts

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons will be looking for an encore performance out of their star tight end, Kyle Pitts Sr. He landed on his first career All-Pro team after setting career highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (5), while recording the most yards (928) since his outstanding rookie season (1,026).

After several seasons of erratic play, Pitts reestablished himself as the dynamic pass catcher that the Falcons made the high-drafted tight end in NFL history.

The breakout year could not have come at a better time. Pitts was entering the final year of his rookie deal and was in line for a major extension. After he seemingly upheld his end of the bargain, the Falcons were still not completely sold. Instead of inking a long-term deal, Ian Cunningham opted to apply the franchise tag, locking the tight end down for (at least) the 2026 season.

His decision appears to have been a prudent one.

The Falcons had only installed Cunningham as general manager a few weeks before, and he had only a short period of time to negotiate a deal or let him walk in free agency.

Both options seemed detrimental to the Falcons – either they overextend themselves with a big-money deal that would tie the franchise to an often-criticized player with fluctuating on-field performance, or they let him realize his all-world potential on another roster.

It turned out to be a no-fuss situation, and one that keeps a dynamic core of skill players intact for Kevin Stefanski’s first season in charge. The two parties could still always negotiate a deal between now and the July 15 deadline, but he signed the tender back in early April and reported to voluntary minicamp.

Pitts, who will still be 26 by the time the 2026 season kicks off in Pittsburgh, still has plenty of development left. But in a season where there is so much change and uncertainty with this franchise, Atlanta is counting on their playmaker to find his consistency.

According to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the tight end is putting in the work necessary to be that player for Atlanta this season.

“Kyle's been a really good player in this league for a number of years now, and he's coming off a great season where you know he's shown where his talent is and what his level of commitment is, and he's a great veteran for us right now,” Rees said Tuesday after the Falcons’ second day of OTAs. “He's pushing the guys around him, and you know, obviously, you've seen him have success, like I said, and we're excited for all the different ways to use him.

“Kyle's a great example of the buying being at an extremely high level right now.”

Just as there always have been for Pitts since the Falcons took him fourth overall back in 2021, there are going to be some sky-high expectations for him this season. Stefanski loves his tight ends and has often leaned on them to be an engine for his offenses.

Pitts will be used all over the offense, and the increase in under-center, play-action offense should help open things up for him to make an impact on the second level this season.

“I think Kyle's gonna be a big piece of this thing,” passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “He had huge production last year, and he's clearly one of the top guys in the league at that spot, and hopefully we just see a lot more of what we saw last year out of him, and he can continue on that upward trend.”

The overwhelming size and talent were always apparent whenever Pitts stepped out onto the field, but he finally started putting the pieces together last season. The unfortunate reality was that it took an injury to Drake London and a glaring lack of other options for him to get there.

Now comes the test. Can Pitts continue to build into the player the Falcons drafted in 2021? Can he find his rhythm alongside London? How does he fit into the new scheme that Stefanski will tailor for him?

How he answers those questions will tell us a lot about what sort of future he has with this franchise. Replicating his outstanding 2025 will not only land Pitts the massive payday he craves, but it just might also be enough to propel the Falcons into the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Now he just needs to prove it.

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