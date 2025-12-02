Falcons Get Positive Development For Star WR Drake London

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a vaunted Seattle Seahawks team in Week 14 that sits tied atop the NFC standings. It will be a difficult test for a struggling Falcons team that has lost six of its last seven games, but they could be getting some much-needed reinforcements for this game.

Wide receiver Drake London has been sidelined in each of the Falcons’ last two games as he works through a PCL injury that he picked up at the end of their Week 11 loss to the Panthers. The injury held him out Falcons’ matchup with the Saints last week, and head coach Raheem Morris confirmed his status ahead of this week’s game.

“Drake [London] will be day-to-day now, a little bit better. Not quite there yet, still don't know,” Morris said.

Morris continued, “Certainly getting better, certainly has a chance. We'll have to see him move around a little bit this week, and he moved around a little bit today. We'll get more feel for that even by Wednesday and even by Thursday, and then Friday, whatever the case may be, when you’re talking about a guy like that.”

London has been, by a wide margin, the team’s leading receiver this season. London leads the team in all receiving categories with 60 catches, 810 yards, and six touchdowns. Despite playing in three to four fewer games than some others on this list, he is still ninth in the NFL in receiving this season.

Before missing the game with the Saints, his 31.8% target share was the third-highest mark in the NFL.

Without him in Week 12, the Falcons were able to find a bit of success against a struggling Saints team, but regressed in Week 13 against the Jets. Kyle Pitts Sr. stepped up and had one of his better performances of the season, while David Sills V caught his second touchdown in as many games.

The Falcons struggled with some drops on their final drive, however, and it cost them a chance to win the game in the final minutes.

After a breakout year for this wide receiver room in 2024, this season has served to be a massive regression. Injuries and off-field issues have sparked what has been a disappointing season for this unit.

“You never talk about this, but it’s injury. Who are we kidding?” Raheem Morris said. “[Darnell] Mooney got hurt the first day of camp. Drake [London]’s out now. Obviously, Ray-Ray [McCloud] is no longer with us. But all those things happen, and you’ve got to keep moving. You’ve got to keep going. Nobody ever makes excuses about those things, but we’re not as healthy as we were last year.”

Getting London back on Sunday would certainly help matters, and that will be a story to follow as the week goes by.