Falcons Get Positive News on Injury Report, But Another Key Starter Added
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – The Atlanta Falcons are back in action on Sunday against the New England Patriots. After an injury bug bit them last week, tracking the injury report will be crucial for them heading into a critical matchup.
Wednesday’s report gave some positive developments for the Falcons.
The status of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (knee) is what looms the largest for Atlanta. The second-year starter missed their Week 8 loss last Sunday, but head coach Raheem Morris is confident that he could return this week.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Safety Jessie Bates III (knee) is another player that Morris is confident in heading into Week 9 in New England. He was limited today.
“Jessie Bates will be out at the walkthrough today, moving a lot better, feel a lot better about Jessie,” Morris said. “He's going to move around a little bit individually today, and then we'll get a feel for what it looks like with some of the team periods to finish.”
At wide receiver, Darnell Mooney (hamstring) continued his stretch as a limited participant on Wednesday. He was joined by tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (ankle), who Morris said got tweaked during the game on Sunday. Drake London also reappeared as a limited participant on the injury report after he missed Sunday.
Defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee), who missed the matchup with Miami, was a DNP on Wednesday, as were wide receiver Casey Washington (back) and edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring).
Nickel corner Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) has missed the last three weeks, while edge Jalon Walker (groin) has missed the last two. Both rookies were limited on Wednesday, marking their first practice in several weeks.
“Jalon Walker potentially coming back. Obviously, he'll practice today,” Morris said. “Billy [Bowman Jr.’s] getting out there today a little bit, and he'll test the deal, see where he is. So, potentially getting those two guys back as well.”
Again, offensive Storm Norton (foot) was a full participant on Wednesday as he continues working back from his injured reserve stint. Morris did not rule out a possible return to action in Week 9.
“He's in his second week of coming back. You know, we've got to get a feel for him today,” Morris said. “He's definitely in that same trial basis on what it's going to look like and what it's going to feel like, but definitely in the mix to be one of those day-to-day guys if he does get activated.”
See below for the full injury report after Wednesday’s practice.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- OT Storm Norton (foot) – FP on Wed
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring) – LP on Wed
- QB Michael Penix Jr. (knee) – LP on Wed
- S Jessie Bates III (knee) – LP on Wed
- WR Drake London (hip) – LP on Wed
- CB Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) – LP on Wed
- Edge Jalon Walker (groin) – LP on Wed
- TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (ankle) – LP on Wed
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- WR Casey Washington (back) – DNP on Wed
- DL Zach Harrison (knee) – DNP on Wed
- Edge Leonard Floyd (hamstring) – DNP on Wed