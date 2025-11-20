Falcons Get Positive News on Starters Ahead of Saints Matchup
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA – The Atlanta Falcons are looking to get back on track after losing their last five games and falling to 3-7 on the season. One major hurdle that has consistently knocked them down this year has been a growing injury report that has been relentless.
Thursday’s report provided a little bit of relief for the Falcons.
They will be without quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and (likely) Drake London on Sunday, but several more players have added their names to the group of ones to watch.
Insider linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) were both absent for a second-straight practice after missing Sunday’s game due to injury. This indicates their status for Sunday is in doubt.
Other than those players, the Falcons appeared to get some positive news on the injury front.
Rookie safety Xavier Watts (illness) was sick on Wednesday, while right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) sat out as he continues to heal from his foot injury from New England. Both players were back on the field Thursday, with the All-Pro guard listed as limited. A positive sign for both.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) was back on the practice field for the first time since his injury in New England on Wednesday, and he was back out there on Thursday. He told the media after practice that he is hopeful that he will play in New Orleans, but that they will continue to test out his health as the week continues.
Starting cornerback Mike Hughes was also a full participant again on Thursday, which could signal a return for the veteran after missing the Falcons’ last two games.
Linebacker Divine Deablo (forearm) was officially designated to return on Wednesday and was seen on the field with a rather large club on his left forearm. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is hopeful he could return to action on Sunday for the first time since his fracture against San Francisco, and Jeff Ulbrich doesn’t foresee the club being an issue.
“Your common sense says, he's going to struggle, maybe tackling or he's going to struggle catching the ball or wrapping up, but it was not the case for him,” Ulbrich said. “Divine is fortunate in the fact that he has tremendous length, and a lot of times that length can help you overcome something like a club on your hand.”
Deablo’s fitness will be an important thing to monitor, but he was listed as a full participant, signaling confidence that he could be back this weekend.
Edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring) and linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) were also back on the practice field in a limited capacity for the first time in over a week, and Floyd was limited again on Thursday while Verdon was a full participant.
Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion) was practicing again, as he was all last week, but remains in the league-mandated protocol. He did elevate from limited participant to full participant, which could mean he’s close to a return.
See below for the full injury report from Thursday’s practice ahead of the Falcons’ Week 12 trip to New Orleans.
FULL PARTICIPANT:
- CB Mike Hughes (neck)
- ILB Divine Deablo (forearm)
- CB Dee Alford (concussion)
- ILB Malik Verdon (shoulder)
- DL Brandon Dorlus (oblique)
- S Xavier Watts (illness)
LIMITED PARTICIPANT:
- EDGE Leonard Floyd (hamstring)
- G Matthew Bergeron (ankle)
- G Chris Lindstrom (foot)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE:
- WR Drake London (knee)
- ILB Josh Woods (hamstring)
- DL Zach Harrison (knee)