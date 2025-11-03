Falcons Highlight Missed ‘Simulated Snap’ Penalty in Loss to Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA – The Atlanta Falcons came up just short against the New England Patriots in Week 9. Their 24-23 loss will be highlighted by a late missed extra point by Parker Romo, but that overshadows their failed final possession in this game.
The Falcons had an opportunity to take a lead late in the game, but a missed call from the officials may have cost them that chance.
Following the Romo miss, the Falcons’ defense held the Patriots to a three-and-out and got the ball back with three minutes and thirty seconds left in the fourth quarter. They pushed the ball to midfield, but center Ryan Neuzil snapped the ball on second down before Michael Penix Jr. was ready.
The second-year quarterback collected the ball, but the Patriots got pressure on him right away. Penix reacted by throwing the ball into the dirt, supposedly in the direction of tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. He was called for an intentional grounding that pushed the Falcons back 10 yards and into a near-impossible third-and-20.
Unsurprisingly, the Falcons failed on their conversion attempt, and they were forced to punt. The drive proved to be their last attempt at a second-half comeback.
According to Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, the Patriots illegally simulated the offense’s count, leading to Neuzil’s premature snap.
“They did a nice job. They simulated a snap. The ball came early, was snapped early,” Morris said. “Within that snap, that was when we got the intentional grounding. Nice job by those guys. Great situational football. Great play. They were clapping and simulated our snap. Got to snap the ball. That's why the ball was snapped early on Mike when he wasn't ready for the snap.”
The NFL rulebook says that any defense simulating an offense's snap count or snap would incur a 15-yard penalty in the NFL under the header of “disconcerting signals.”
Penix confirmed the explanation after the game, saying Neuzil heard the Patriots clapping.
“Neuz said he heard them clap, and he thought it was my clap,” the quarterback said, “And he snapped the ball.”
According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the Patriots denied any allegations of simulating the Falcons’ snap count.
“I ain't hear no clap," Milton Williams said to ESPN. “I'm looking at the ball. The ball moves, I'm gone.”
Regardless, the miscommunication cost the Falcons any chance at a comeback. With the loss, Atlanta has now dropped three straight and finds its season teetering as it heads to Berlin to face the 7-2 Indianapolis Colts, the franchise’s first-ever game in Germany.