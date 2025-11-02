Falcons Kicker Parker Romo Speaks Out After Critical Miss vs. Patriots
FOXBOROUGH, MA – The Atlanta Falcons fell to the New England Patriots in a heartbreaking Week 9 24-23 loss. Atlanta rallied from a 21-7 deficit, outscoring the Patriots 16-3 over the final 30 minutes and 11 seconds of the game, but came just short of the upset win.
Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spurred what should have been a game-tying drive with under five minutes left in the game. Drake London and Bijan Robinson made heroic plays to keep the Falcons’ hopes alive, culminating in a stunning catch from the wide receiver on fourth down.
In stepped Parker Romo for the extra point, but he pushed it wide right of the uprights. His miss, the second of his two-year NFL career, was the difference in the game.
“It's a tough one. Nobody wanted this win more than I did in this locker room,” the kicker said to Atlanta Falcons team writer Terrin Waack after the game. “Obviously, that was the team I played for in the preseason. Got to keep my head up. A lot of teammates still have faith in me, and came up to me. Got to move on to this next week. Can't let this one kick affect me. Anytime I go out on the field, I need to make the kick, and that's all it is.”
Sunday’s kicking disaster is just the latest in what has been a disappointing saga at Flowery Branch.
This is the second time this season that the Falcons have missed what would have been a game-tying kick late in the fourth quarter. The last time was against the Buccaneers in Week 1 when Younghoe Koo missed a game-tying field goal.
After that miss, Raheem Morris said there would be a kicking competition at Flowery Branch. They brought in Romo via free agency, and he subsequently emerged as the winner ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the Vikings.
Romo connected on all five of his attempts in that win, but missed a pair of kicks against Carolina in Week 3 after the Falcons opted to release Koo. The Falcons held a second kicking competition, bringing in rookie Ben Sauls.
Romo would hold onto the gig, but Sunday’s miss may be one too many for the Falcons. Head coach Raheem Morris was non-committal on what could come next.
“Everything is always going to be talked about, but I don’t make emotional decisions,” Morris said Sunday. “Those things happen. We have to go back and look at the tape, see what went wrong.”
The Falcons, losers of three straight games, missed a critical opportunity to potentially flip the script on their season on Sunday. It remains to be seen what will come of the latest chapter of kicking woes, but it would not be altogether surprising to see a third kicking competition this week before the team heads to Berlin for Week 10.