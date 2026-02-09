Possible Consequence for James Pearce Jr.'s Arrest Revealed

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. allegedly hit an officer “intentionally” with his Lamborghini while evading police in Miami-Dade County. Furthermore, the defender allegedly crashed his vehicle into the car being driven by WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

He was reportedly fleeing the scene of a domestic dispute with Jackson, his ex-girlfriend. According to TMZ , Jackson told police that she had ended their three-year relationship and blocked his number, but that Pearce had used a different phone to continue contacting her.

On Saturday morning, Pearce had come to her apartment complex and started following her in his SUV. Jackson said she attempted to flee, but that he approached her vehicle on foot while she was stopped at a red light and attempted to open the door. She proceeded to drive to the Doral City Police Department, but that is where Pearce started crashing into her vehicle.

Police soon arrived on the scene, andTMZ reported that Pearce ignored their verbal commands to comply. He locked the door and attempted to flee the officers on the scene, where he struck an officer “in the area of his left knee intentionally in an attempt to evade arrest.”

After crashing his car, James tried to flee on foot, but was apprehended by several officers. Local News 10 in Miami uncovered video of his arrest .

Pearce, 22, was arrested on Saturday in Florida on five felony charges. These charges include aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking, and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. On Sunday evening, Pearce was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $20,500 bond and with a stay-away order, prohibiting contact of any kind with Jackson.

If convicted, his charges could potentially carry prison time, with the aggravated assault of a police officer carrying a minimum of five years. However, the legal process still has a ways to go before it fully plays out.

The NFL will likely conduct an investigation of its own, and they have the authority to suspend players for conduct detrimental to the integrity of the game, regardless of any outcome of the criminal investigation.

“We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office in fully investigating this case and uncovering the truth,” said Pearce’s legal team of Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford, and Joshua Cohen in an official statement . “Mr. Pearce maintains his innocence and urges the public to understand that while allegations have the power to shape a narrative, that it is hardly the full, complete story. We look forward to vigorously defending our Client and remain confident that he will continue contributing positively to both his team and the community he serves so well.”

The Falcons released this official statement on Saturday night after news of the arrest became public: “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr. in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Pearce finished his first season in Atlanta with the most sacks (10.5) for a rookie since Micah Parsons in 2021. The defender led the team in sacks, helping them break the franchise record for sacks in a single season. For his performance, he finished third in the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year vote.