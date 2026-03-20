Falcons Trade with Eagles Could Start Something Bigger

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly making the first trade of the Ian Cunningham era. According to a report from ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter , the Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles are swapping fourth- and sixth-round picks, with Atlanta also acquiring safety Sydney Brown.

The Falcons will now go from pick No. 114 to 122 in the fourth round, and from No. 197 to 215 in the seventh round. It is a creative way for Cunningham to add roster depth, and he is heading into the 2026 season on an expiring contract, and he will be owed just $1.83 million.

The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH

Brown, who turns 26 tomorrow, is a former third-round pick from the 2023 NFL Draft and is entering his fourth season, with most of his success coming on special teams. He has 86 career tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, five passes defended, and two interceptions over 42 games (nine starts).

After the Eagles drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round of last spring’s NFL Draft, he slowly took over for Brown. The veteran started three games in 2025, playing 332 special teams snaps (76%) and 249 defensive snaps (22%) over 17 games last season.

As a collegiate player, Brown was a five-year player at Illinois (2018-22), picking an additional season due to the COVID-altered year. He was a first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022 after recording a Big Ten-leading six interceptions, 60 combined tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a fumble and interception returned for touchdowns.

In Atlanta, Brown will join a crowded safety room. The Falcons are firmly set with Jessie Bates III and Xavier Watts as their starters, and DeMarcco Hellams as the primary depth player. Jammie Robinson was promoted from the practice squad late in the season, while Tysheem Johnson was a late addition to that unit and retained on a futures contract.

It is worth noting that Bates is entering the final year of his contract and carries a $24.8 million cap hit for this season. He was a second-team All-Pro for the Falcons. He had three interceptions, including a pick-six, a forced fumble, two quarterback hits, six pass breakups, and 98 tackles this season.

The Falcons could opt to trade the veteran, who is 29. A pre-June 1 trade carries a dead cap hit of $19.3 million and $5.52 million in savings, but it would land them some potentially valuable draft capital.

Bates was a team captain for the Falcons last season and would be a difficult player to replace. However, Watts’ 2025 performance should give the Falcons some confidence that they will have a leader in that room for the foreseeable future.

The more likely scenario is that the Falcons are simply bringing in productive depth to compete with an injury-prone Hellams. Jordan Fuller, who held this role at times in 2025, is no longer on the roster. Brown will be able to fill that void in 2026.

What happens next for the Atlanta Falcons? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Falcons news delivered to your inbox daily!