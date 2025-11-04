Falcons Upcoming Opponent Gets Massive Upgrade at Trade Deadline
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Atlanta Falcons are traveling east over the Atlantic to face off with a 7-2 Indianapolis Colts team, who just made one of the bigger splashes during the NFL’s trade deadline. According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Colts traded for the New York Jets’ All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner for two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Gardner, who is in his fourth NFL season, has had a red-hot start to his career after being drafted fourth overall in the 2022 Draft. He earned Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 and was the first rookie corner to be named to the first-team All-Pro since Ronnie Lott in 1981. He followed that breakout first season with a second All-Pro season in 2023.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | WATCH
Over 55 career games, Gardner has 201 tackles, 46 passes defended, three interceptions, one sack, and a forced fumble.
This surprising move comes on the heels of Gardner signing a four-year, $120.5 million extension back in July that included $60 million in guarantees. At an average of $30.1 million per year, he became the highest-paid corner in NFL history.
Now, just over three months later, he is a Colt.
The cornerback is widely considered to be one of the league’s best defensive backs and will elevate an already dangerous Colts team for the final eight weeks of the season. The Colts come in with the league’s seventh-worst pass defense in terms of yards allowed (244.8), and Gardner will instantly provide a shut-down cornerback for that unit.
The Falcons, who have had an up-and-down 2025 season with second-year starter Michael Penix Jr., will have a new test they will need to account for in Week 10.
The Falcons, who now sit at 3-5, are at risk of what could be a season-derailing four-game losing streak at the midpoint of the year. They will look to avoid that on Sunday in Berlin against a refurbished Colts secondary.
The Falcons also made a move ahead of their game in Germany, signing veteran kicker Zane Gonzalez. Gonzalaz was brought in to replace the waived Parker Romo, who was signed before Week 2 to replace Younghoe Koo
Kickoff in Berlin is set for 9:30 at Olympiastadion as a part of the NFL’s multi-year commitment to playing games in Germany. The Colts opened as a -6.5-point favorite in this game.